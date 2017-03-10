Community Kitchen gives, needs
Every Monday through Friday, the Roswell Community Kitchen serves a free, hot lunch to anyone who walks in its doors at St. Peter’s Hall, 111 E. Deming St. The kitchen leases the space and is not affiliated [auth] with St. Peter Church. The hours are 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Monday through Friday. On the weekends, the kitchen provides sandwiches around noon to those who need a meal. Volunteers from churches and businesses help prepare and serve the meals, as well as distribute the sandwiches. The meals typically consist or an entrée, salad, vegetables, bread and dessert. The nonprofit is always in need of more volunteers and supplies. For more information or to find out how you can help, call 575-623-1926. From left are three volunteers who were working on Thursday: Louise Miller, Andrew “Bo” Gomboa and Jean Ludwig. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)
