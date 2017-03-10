Username: 1

Najar

The Roswell City Council on Thursday night approved across-the-board increases in municipal court fines and fees, with dissent from the City Council’s sole Democrat who said the hikes will disproportionately impact low-income residents.

By an 8-1 vote, the City Council approved the municipal court fine ordinance that will allow the municipal court judge to level fines of up to $500.

City Councilor Juan Oropesa, the only Democrat on the 10-member City Council, cast the lone dissenting vote.

“The only concern that I have is that this is going to have more of an impact on individuals on the lower economic end, instead of the upper,” Oropesa said. “I’m not saying that it’s not a good idea, but if you raise the [auth] fines, some individuals are not going to be able to pay and then maybe be put in jail.

“Instead of us getting five additional dollars, we’re going to end up paying $30 a day or whatever it is to house an individual in jail for not being able to pay. That is a concern that I have, Mr. Mayor.”

City councilors Jeanine Corn Best, Tabitha Denny, Barry Foster, Caleb Grant, Steve Henderson, Natasha Mackey, Jason Perry and Savino Sanchez Jr. voted for the ordinance. City Councilor Art Sandoval did not attend Thursday night’s meeting.

Foster said having fines as low as $15, which is the case under the prior ordinance for most traffic violations, is an affront to police officers.

“If they’re pulling them over for a fine that’s only $15, look at the stress level that we put our police officer through, to actually walk up to the car, not knowing who’s in the car, for a $15 fine that the person’s going to tear up the ticket and drive off,” Foster said. “We value our police officers a lot more than that.

“I wanted to make sure our police officers know we appreciate them.”

Foster also said the municipal court will make payment arrangements for defendants.

“I understand that some of our citizens might not be able to afford some of the fines. Well, first of all, don’t do the crime or drive that speed,” Foster said. “But the other thing is, they can all go to the judge and talk to the judge, and he can work out a deal. And they do deals where they pay off fines, so they don’t have to do it all at once. So those things can be worked out.”

Perry noted the municipal court judge can also choose to waive any fines.

“This is not meant to be a hurt to anyone,” Perry said. “We have just learned, after looking at these other cities, that Roswell has some issues that need to be fixed. These other cities have taken it serious enough to say if you do the crime, the old saying, you’ll do the time, essentially you’ll pay up.

“If anyone does feel like this is a burden to the people, I’m just saying that for people who are not breaking the law, this is no burden whatsoever.”

The Roswell Police Department proposed increasing traffic fines almost a year ago as a deterrent to traffic violations. City Attorney Aaron Holloman said the goal is to match municipal court fines in other cities.

“It also includes additional violations that have not previously been included in the ordinance,” Holloman said, such as reckless driving and street racing, violations for which a defendant must appear before the judge.

New fines

The city is authorized under state law to collect fines of up to $500 for violations of city ordinances, some of which also are state laws. The municipal court hears petty misdemeanor and misdemeanor cases. Possible sentences range up six months to a year, respectively. Municipal Judge Lou Mallion has said 75 percent or more of municipal court cases are traffic cases.

The ordinance, which will take effect five days following its publication in the Daily Record legal section, significantly increases fines for speeding.

The fine for speeding up to 10 mph over the speed limit will increase from $15 to $35, the fine for speeding 11 to 15 mph will increase from $30 to $50, the fine for speeding 16 to 20 mph will increase from $65 to $100, the fine for speeding 21 to 25 mph will increase from $100 to $150, the fine for speeding 26 to 30 mph will increase from $125 to $250, the fine for speeding 31 to 35 mph will increase from $150 to $350, and the fine for speeding 36 mph or more over the speed limit will increase from $200 to $450.

The fine for careless driving will increase from $50 to $75, the fine for an unfastened seat belt will increase from $25 to $30, the fine for improper display of a license plate will increase from $15 to $50, while the fine for not having a child in a restraining device or seat belt will remain at $50.

The ordinance also increases the judicial education fee from $2 to $3 and allows the municipal court to impose a fee for court-imposed electronic monitoring devices.

“If a defendant is ordered to submit to electronic monitoring as part of probation, the court shall assess a fine of $10 per day, which shall be reduced to $5 a day if the defendant is serving on community service for that day,” states new language in the ordinance.

Public comment

Larry Connolly was the only person who spoke during a public hearing about the proposed court fine ordinance. Connolly said he supports the fee increases, which he said are long overdue.

“I just wish we could have a clause in there, or an amendment, saying that three years from now, they’ll automatically be raised 10 percent,” Connolly said.

Holloman said automatic fine increases could result in fines of more than $500 allowed under state law.

“We are already at the limit on a couple of these,” Holloman said.

Najar confirmed

In other business Thursday night, the City Council voted 8-1 to approve Mayor Dennis Kintigh’s recommendation of Louis Najar as interim city manager.

Denny cast the sole “nay” vote.

“I just wasn’t comfortable,” Denny told the newspaper after the meeting, declining to elaborate.

Kintigh named Najar, the city’s engineer, as acting city manager in mid-February when former interim city manager Paula Hertwig-Hopkins stepped down earlier than expected.

Najar is expected to serve in the city’s top administrative post until a permanent city manager is hired, and is being paid at a rate equivalent to an annual salary of $145,000, while also maintaining his duties as city engineer.

“I’m here for the duration,” Najar told the City Council. “I’m here to support my fellow employees and the city of Roswell.”

Najar is one of five people who have served as interim city managers since the resignation of former city manager Steve Polasek last summer.

“Neither of us are very thrilled with how things turned out,” Kintigh said, although the mayor said he was happy to have Najar in charge of day-to-day management of Roswell’s 600-position workforce and $117 million annual budget. The mayor said he expects Najar to retain the top post until a permanent city manager is hired.

The city is continuing its search for a permanent city manager, with the assistance of Waters & Co., an Addison, Texas-based firm that offers executive recruitment services.

Civic center

The City Council voted 9-0 to advertise a proposed ordinance that would authorize the issuance of a $7,430,000 million revenue bond to remodel the Roswell Convention & Civic Center.

The 15,000-square-foot expansion to the north will enlarge the civic center’s exhibit hall by eliminating the current lobby. A new wing on the north side will include a large meeting room that can be divided into five separate meeting rooms. Design plans include moving the City Council dais to one of the meeting rooms, while relocating the City Council meetings to the civic center from the Roswell Museum & Art Center.

The remodeling will also include an entirely new roof of the convention center that opened in 1996 after being converted from a former Coca-Cola bottling plant.

The project will be funded by a $2.50 convention center fee the city levied in November 2013 for every daily hotel/motel room rental in the city. It is separate from the city’s 5 percent lodgers tax imposed at city hotels and motels. Convention center fee revenues must be used for improvements to the convention center, while lodgers taxes must be used to promote tourism and conventions.

Finance director Monica Garcia said there are sufficient monies in the convention center fund to pay for one and a half years of payments. The city’s total payments will be $9,276,711, Garcia said.

Union settlement

After a 45-minute closed session, the City Council unanimously approved a funding source for a settlement between the city and its utility workers union, the Utility Workers of America, AFL-CIO, involving wage step increases.

The utility union said wage increases were not funded in the city’s 2016-17 budget, an alleged violation of its collective bargaining agreement with the city.

The option chose by the City Council Thursday will cost the city $128,118 until the end of the fiscal year on June 30. All city employees will be eligible for step pay increases.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« State to look into license of middle school teacher