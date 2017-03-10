Username: 1

Living in the Los Angeles, California area in the mid-1970s, the state tried the time change. They placed our school children at their bus stop in the dark. Two children were run over and killed. The State of California [auth] quickly changed the time back, the way it had been.

Pirtle’s time change is wrong for the state and our children. Two years ago, it failed and should be kept out. Pirtle, do something good for the state. Do some research. Call the state of California news media. Someone will recall the tragedy.

Dust to dawn, one hour of daylight makes a difference for the children to walk to their bus stop during daylight. Farmers and ranchers need the daylight time. time change traveling, east or west, across New Mexico, could become confusing. Take airplanes coming and going at the wrong time, could be fatal for passengers.

Daniel Reyes

Roswell

