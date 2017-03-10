Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Police learned of criminal damages in the 1600 block of East Bland Street on Sunday at 10 a.m. while at Mesa Middle School. Police say the bleachers outside the track field had been run over, causing $500 in damage.

Arrests and arrest citations

Bonifacio Marquez, 23, of the 600 block of East Sixth Street, was arrested on [auth] Saturday at 12:42 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1900 block of West College Boulevard and charged with possession of marijuana.

Kimberly Marie Almaraz, 30, of the 500 block of Jennings Avenue, was arrested on Saturday at 10:45 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of West Poe Street/Sunset Avenue and charged with possession of marijuana.

Alfred Raymond Chavez, 35, of the 1400 block of North Atkinson Avenue, was arrested on Saturday at 11:23 a.m. during a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Wyoming Avenue/West Bland Street and charged with failure to comply and eluding or attempting to elude an officer.

Polly Ann Garcia, 40, of the 400 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested on Saturday at 5:50 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Main Street and charged with shoplifting. An investigation revealed a data SD card and adapter valued at $3,999 were stolen from Radio Shack and recovered.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of East Second Street/North Garden Avenue on Saturday at 10:51 p.m. in reference to a juvenile in possession of marijuana. An investigation revealed a 17-year-old male was arrested for possession of marijuana, which was seized along with a marijuana pipe.

Anthony Ray Saavedra-Portio, 37, of the 1500 block of West Hendricks Street, was arrested on Saturday at 11:55 p.m. in the 400 block of West Second Street and charged with failure to comply and failure to pay fines.

Amanda D. Irish, 27, of the 3200 block of North Kentucky Avenue, was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday at 4:23 a.m. in 1300 block of South Main Street and charged with failure to comply. An investigation allegedly revealed methamphetamines were found.

Brandi Slaughter, 32, of the 100 block of Pinecrest, was arrested on Sunday at 8:27 a.m. in the 400 block of West Second Street and charged with miscellaneous arrest/other agencies/warrants.

Edward Lee Goodrum III, 39, of the 400 block of East Seventh Street, was arrested on Sunday at 7:28 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Grand Avenue and charged with failure to comply and elude or attempting to elude an officer.

Ricardo C. Alaniz, 48, of the 100 block of East Albuquerque Street, was arrested on Sunday at 1:48 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue and charged with criminal trespassing. Police say they were investigating a burglary in progress.

John A. Smith, 19, of the 500 block of South Cedar Avenue, was arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday at 8:27 p.m. in the 1200 block of East First Street/North Atkinson Avenue and charged with possession of marijuana. A police report states marijuana in two bags and a clear smoking device were seized.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of North Main Street on Saturday at 10:56 p.m. in reference to a burglary in progress. An investigation revealed a window valued at $100 was damaged at the Best Western Sally Port Inn.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue on Saturday at 4:55 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed damages to two vehicles totaling $900.

Police were dispatched to the 1900 block of South Sunset Avenue on Sunday at 7:05 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a bedroom window valued at $250 was damaged.

Larceny

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue on Saturday at 3:38 p.m. in reference to a larceny. An investigation revealed a stove valued at $500 was stolen.

Vehicle burglary

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of West Barnett Drive on Saturday at 10:41 a.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed items valued at $510, including a handgun, a drill, men’s clothing and cologne, were stolen from two GMC pickup trucks.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Car thief is stopped by dog, guards; Senior citizen gets vehicle back after car thief’s brief ride Little League set to begin »