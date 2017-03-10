Username: 1

Remember my letter, Be Prepared? I thought I better explain. That will not be easy, but I feel it’s my responsibility.

I’m sure many of you believe in God. Maybe some of you have heard about visions. On Jan. 2, I woke up at 5 a.m. when my alarm went off. It was cold and I decided [auth] to go lay down in the other room where it was much warmer.

I started to think about things I needed to get done. The first thing I thought about was to renew my vehicle and property insurance. I didn’t really want to get property insurance on a building my brothers and I own. I began to pray about it. I don’t know why but I was praying in a different way. I was telling God I felt like a lost child at times and I needed him, my heavenly father, to be my father and help me.

I continued to pray another five or 10 minutes. Then I asked him, “Please, Father, in the name of Jesus, give me a sign if I should get property insurance?” At that moment, I had a vision.

In this vision, I saw downtown Main Street flooded. I felt I was in front of the UFO Museum. I was standing in the middle of the street and water was all the way over the sidewalks and up to the walls of the buildings on both sides. It was like a lake that went as far north as I could see.

This vision lasted about three or four seconds. I jumped up immediately and started thanking God, our father and Jesus for answering my prayers and for giving me the vision.

I have had visions in the past, but they were very different and I kept them to myself. The reason I am telling you, the people, now is because many of you have heard me say that we need to love our neighbors as ourselves. I believe the revelation came from the Holy Spirit.

Will it flood? I don’t know, but I am sure of the vision I had. We need to pray for each other and get prepared. I am willing to help fill sand bags if someone provides the sand and the bags. My phone number is 575-420-6493.

Eloy Ortega

Roswell

