Minnesota Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins, back right, practices as Target Center workers wipe down the wet basketball floor prior to the NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Monday, March 6, 2017, in Minneapolis. High humidity in Minneapolis and condensation from ice underneath the basketball court for upcoming [auth] ice-centered events contributed to the wet floor. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers that was postponed because of a wet court has been rescheduled for April 3.

It’s the same night as the NCAA men’s national championship game, a night the NBA typically avoids scheduling games. The Blazers will play in Utah the next night, while the Wolves have to fly to the Bay Area to play the Golden State Warriors.

The two teams were supposed to play in Minnesota on Monday. But unseasonably warm temperatures caused the ice rink that had been placed under the court to melt, making the playing surface too slippery for a game. The ice is under the Target Center court so the arena could host a college hockey tournament when the Wolves are away.