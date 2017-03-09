Username: 1

Ruth Lewis went to be with her Lord on March 7, 2017, surrounded by her loving family and pastor, at Casa Maria Nursing Home. A memorial service for Ruth will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1009 W. Alameda, Roswell, NM, at 2 p.m. This service will be officiated by Pastor Andy Byer of Calvary Baptist Church. A tribute of Ruth’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Ruth [auth] was born on May 20, 1928, in Shamrock, Texas to Burley and Alva Morgan. At the age of 14, Ruth and her family moved to Roswell, New Mexico, in 1942. Ruth was joined in marriage to the love of her life, Kenneth Lewis, on June 9, 1946, and enjoyed 70 years and 8 months of wedded bliss. Ruth was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church for 75 years. At the age of 8, Ruth accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior during a Revival held in Shamrock, Texas. In addition to serving her Lord, Ruth worked as a bookkeeper in Roswell for 17 years. She loved to camp with her family in the mountains of Alto and Bonito, memories that her family and grandchildren cherish. In addition to her cherished memories, Ruth was a 43-year breast cancer survivor.

Surviving to cherish her memories are her husband, Fred Kenneth Lewis, who resides at Peachtree Retirement Community in Roswell, daughters: Pamela Pittman and her husband, Travis of Roswell, NM, and Suzanne Hughes and her husband, Russell of Denton, TX. In addition to her children, Ruth has numerous grandchildren: Timothy M and Kathy Pittman of Loves Park, IL, Jennifer Lewis of Roswell, NM, Kyle L. and Christy Pittman of Locust Grove, GA, Amanda Lewis of Roswell, NM, Rebecca and Russell Cain of Roswell, NM, Bryan and Melissa Hughes of San Francisco, CA, and Beth Hughes-Karnes and Jack Karnes of Denton, TX. Ruth has eight great-grandchildren: Austin and Jacob Pittman, Taylor and Madison Pittman, Jesse Cain, Emma Karnes, Jacob and Caleb Lewis.

Preceding Ruth in death are her parents and two sons: Kenneth Wayne Lewis and William Morgan Lewis; and one grandson, William (Little Bill) Lewis.

The family of Ruth would like to extend their gratitude to Casa Maria Nursing Home with a Special Thanks to Paula, Cherish, and Tanna for all the love and care they gave her in the last 2 months. She loved them very much.

To the special people at Peachtree Retirement Community for the love and care that she received daily, a Grateful Thank You.

For memorials, please make a charitable contribution to Breast Cancer-American Cancer Society in Ruth Lewis’ name.

This tribute was written in honor of Ruth by her family.

