Username: 1

Above: Goddard senior Kat Kolker, center, fights for possession as Roswell seniors DeAvion Allen (24) and Jaedyn De La Cerda, right, try to rip the ball away during the Class 5A state semifinals Thursday at the Pit in Albuquerque. Goddard won 54-52 and will take on Los Lunas in the state title game tonight at 7:30 p.m. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Goddard junior Camaryn Villalpando, left, goes up for a shot as Roswell’s Valeria Bonilla tries to block her attempt. Villalpando fouled out of the game, but not before she scored 10 points and hauled in five boards in the Lady Rocket victory. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Above: Roswell senior DeAvion Allen, center, attempts a shot while Goddard’s Lara Carrica, left, and Bailey Beene defend Thursday in the state semifinals. Beene and Carrica combined for 15 rebounds. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Goddard’s Kat Kolker defends Roswell’s Jaedyn De La Cerda during the Lady Rockets and Lady Coyotes’ semifinal clash at the Pit in Albuquerque on Thursday. Goddard dethroned the No. 1 Coyotes and will look to capture their first girls basketball state title tonight at 7:30 p.m. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Above: Lady Rockets head coach Jared Neighbors sets a stone on the table as the entire Goddard squad gathered around for the post-game interview. Neighbors said his team has taken on the role of David, knowing they’d have to slay several Goliaths, including Roswell, on the way to the state title game. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: Goddard head coach Jared Neighbors celebrates at the end of the Lady Rockets post-game interview after his team’s semifinal victory over the Roswell Lady Coyotes Thursday at the Pit in Albuquerque. (AJ Dickman Photo)

ALBUQUERQUE — David has slayed Goliath … again.

In perhaps the biggest matchup ever between the crosstown rivals, the upstart Goddard Lady Rockets defeated the defending champion Roswell Lady Coyotes 54-52, led by future Lobo Jaedyn De La Cerda, in the semifinal round of the state basketball playoffs at the Pit in Albuquerque Thursday.

“Well, we like to keep things interesting,” said Goddard head coach Jared Neighbors after the game. “I’m putting this thing right here (places a small stone on the table). David and Goliath.”

Since starting the season outside the top 10, the Rockets have fought their way through a tough early slate, a stacked District 4-5A schedule, beat their top-ranked arch rivals twice and are now one win away from their first state championship.

Neighbors brought the entire team into the post-game interview, claiming he couldn’t in good conscience leave anyone in the locker [auth] room after that kind of win.

“We brought everybody in because as I’ve said all year long, we’re balance, we are a team and that game proved it right there,” he said. “Everybody stepped up and played their role.”

The biggest roles were played by Goddard’s senior siblings Micaela and Kat Kolker, who combined for 37 points and 13 rebounds.

The biggest of those 13 boards came with under four seconds to play with the Rockets hanging on to a one-point lead.

After sophomore Bailey Beene missed two free throws, Kat Kolker collected the long rebound and was immediately fouled. She went on to make the second of her two attempts to reach the final score of 54-52.

“I think if we clear that board… we’d scored the last four possessions in a row,” Sanchez said. “That was really the key moment for them and for us. It was a long rebound and it’s hard to board the long ones.”

De La Cerda would heave the ball towards the Coyote basket as time ran out, but it was short — the last shot in the high school career of one of the best athletes to ever come out of the city of Roswell.

The soon-to-be Division I players’ last made shot was vintage De La Cerda; with her team down five in the final minute, she drained a long 3 to tighten the score and make the final seconds as exciting as any game played in the Pit this week.

First-year head coach Fernie Sanchez did his best to express what coaching De La Cerda in her final prep season means to him.

“I can’t do it justice,” he said. “I can’t say enough good things about her. A kid like this that works so hard, cares so much about her teammates. She’s the biggest supporter of the team, and the biggest supporter of her school. It’s a pleasure to walk into a situation where you’re coaching a kid like this. I may never get it again in my lifetime. I can’t say enough about her and I can’t do it justice.”

De La Cerda finished with a game-high 20 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Kaitlyn Holl was the other double-digit Coyote scorer.

Holl shared her thoughts on her teammate and friend.

“She’s a good leader and never gave up on us,” she said. “She always had our back. She never let us quit. It’s going to be really different without her.”

Roswell also got big contributions from the other three senior players as Sheyanne Sandoval and DeAvion Allen combined for 21 rebounds and Melanie Martinez turned in her usual hard-nosed defensive performance.

“What can you say about these seniors,” said Sanchez. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team. One bounce here, one rebound there could have been the difference. They gave every ounce they had, every drop of sweat, tears and blood that they had. I couldn’t be more proud of my girls.”

The Lady Rockets out-rebounded the Lady Coyotes, and not because one or two players dominated the boards, but because six players had between five and eight each — more balance from Goddard.

With his team laughing behind him in the interview room, Neighbors compared his squad to a flock of geese.

“We talked about it (Wednesday), how geese do different things, they accept their roles, follow their leaders and have great attitudes. Those in the back are honking and encouraging those up front.”

The Lady Rockets played their roles to perfection Thursday as the Kolkers went 8-for-12 from behind the arc, Beene hauled in eight board and didn’t allow easy shots as she committed four fouls and junior Camaryn Villalpando got to the basket, taking several trips to the charity stripe and knocking down about half of her freebies.

“I’m a broken record on this, but teams that are successful accept their roles,” Neighbors said. “There’s no one up here that doesn’t accept and enjoy their role and that is why we are successful.”

The Lady Rockets trailed early as Sandoval and Allen drained 3s, but the Kolkers answered the challenge and took the lead just before the end of the first period.

Martinez nailed a trey to put Roswell up 16-12 early in the second and back-to-back drives to the hoop by Holl put them up 20-15 shortly after.

Villalpando made two late first-half trips to the line, including a chance at three points when De La Cerda fouled her on a long shot attempt in the corner just before the buzzer. Villalpando made 2-of-3 plus two earlier freebies and Goddard trailed 24-23 at the break.

Goddard came out ready to roll in the second half as both Kolkers scored early to put the Rockets up by seven. Roswell fought back to within a point before Kat Kolker sank another 3 from the corner.

A late Allen put back tied the game at 36, and after trading a couple shots the Rockets were up by one going into the final frame.

The final period of play started loose and wild, with the girls fighting for loose balls and hitting the floor hard. The teams passed the lead back and forth until the midway point when the Rockets took the lead for good on a nifty inbounds pass play from senior Lara Carrica to Villalpando.

As the seconds ticked away, the Coyotes were forced to put the Rockets at the line, where they hit 7-of-12 in the final 1:30 leading up to the last De La Cerda 3-pointer.

After the game, a tearful De La Cerda attempted to share what her years as a Coyote has meant to her.

“The four years I played was great. I’ve never had so much fun,” she said. “Learning how my teammates play, adjusting to them and just learning from them, they helped me grow as a teammate and outside of basketball. It was fun being a Coyote. They mean they world to me. I wouldn’t trade this team for anything.”

For the Lady Coyotes, the future is bright. Despite losing a generational player like De La Cerda, Roswell has a program that stands the test of time and will reload rather than rebuild.

The Lady Rockets are working on building something similar as they move on from this biggest win in team history and look forward to a bigger win tonight.

Neighbors talked about other odd happenings over the years in the Pit, namely the 1983 Final Four when the underdog Wolfpack won two big games for the title. Oddly enough, NC State’s title win had the same score as Goddard-Roswell.

“We watched the NC State thing before we started playoffs and talked about ironic stuff that’s happened at the Pit,” Neighbors said. “They had to slay Goliath twice, and we felt we had to slay De La Cerda twice this season. It’s a big feat. She’s an amazing player that we look forward to watching in college. But we… we just… David.”

Neighbors elected not to play the part of the stoic coach, keeping his team tempered for another big matchup. Instead, he let his emotions show.

“I’m so happy we get to spend another day in Albuquerque together, I love these kids that much,” he said. “That’s why we have fun and why we’re ready to get out of here and go celebrate. (Turning to team) Are you ready to go celebrate?!”

The Lady Rockets will try to capture their first ever girls basketball state title tonight against Los Lunas at 7:30 p.m. in the Pit.

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« Coyotes back in state championship; Mesquita, Burolla pour in 3s as Coyotes pull away from Knights 77-46 Ruth Lewis »