March 11

The 48th annual Kiwanis pancake breakfast will be held from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Roswell Convention [auth] and Civic Center. Tickets are $5 per person. Proceeds from the breakfast benefit Kiwanis youth and children programs. For more information, call Gabriel Casaus at 505-263-8199.

Roswell

March 12

Sunday Funday

The Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico is sponsoring Sunday Funday featuring Mike Joy, one of Roswell’s cowpokes. Joy will give a presentation on the art of cowboy poetry which includes readings at 3 p.m. at the Historical Society Archives facility, 208 N. Lea Ave. For more information, call 575-622-8333.

Roswell

March 12

Roswell Jazz Festival fundraiser

The Roswell Jazz Festival has scheduled a special spring fundraiser to take place at 2 p.m. at the Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd. Tickets are $25 and available at AMoCA. The event will showcase vibraphonist Chuck Redd and pianist Larry Fuller, two of America’s finest mainstream jazz musicians, in a duo performance.

Hobbs

Ongoing until March 18

New Mexico Junior College Art Faculty exhibition and student art show

The show takes place at the Center for the Arts, 122 W. Broadway St., at 7 p.m. For more information, visit leacountyevents.com or call 575-391-2900.

Roswell

Ongoing until March 18

Chaves County Senior Olympics local games registration

The registration starts for Chaves County Senior Olympics at the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave. $10 per person. The games take place from March 21 until May 14. For more information, call Sara Hall at 575-624-6719.

Roswell

Ongoing until April 29

Bowl for Kids Sake/Chaves County Zombie Bowl

Team registration is now open for the annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southeastern New Mexico Bowl for Kids Sake event. The theme this year is “Zombies.” Teams are asked to raise a minimum of $500 per team. Bowling and pizza are free for participants. This event will have for the first time a costume contest. Costumes don’t have to be zombie-themed but can also be cosplay or other costumes. All profits benefit the BBBSSENM program. To sign up a team, become a sponsor, or donate door prizes, visit bbbssenm.org or call 575-627-2227.

Alto/Ruidoso

March 10

‘In The Mood,’ a 1940s musical revue

“In The Mood,” a 1940s musical revue, shows at the Spencer Theater, 108 Spencer Rd, Airport Highway 220. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $39. A jazzy, sentimental, rhythmic and deeply nostalgic musical revue with lush arrangements, era-perfect costumes, a 13-piece orchestra and the fabulous In The Mood singers and dancers. For more information, visit spencertheater.com or call 575-336-4800.

Albuquerque

March 11

Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon

Central Features Contemporary Art and Richard Levy Gallery is hosting Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon, an international, annual, all-day, community-organized event that aims to encourage and teach the public how to edit, update, contribute and amend meaningful content on women in the arts to Wikipedia. They will be giving editing orientations at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Bring your laptop, learn and practice the online editing process, and work with them to increase coverage of female artists on Wikipedia. For more information, visit centralfeatures.com or call 505-252-9983.

Hobbs

March 11

Sunday Fun Day

Lea County’s Centennial kicks off its celebration with a Sunday Fun Day western-style at the Western Heritage Museum & Lea County Cowboy Hall of Fame, 1 Thunderbird Circle. The day-long activities are family-friendly and include the arrival of the Pony Express at 4 p.m. For more information, visit nmjc.edu/museum or call 575-492-2678.

Roswell

March 11

Third annual Roswell Literacy Council Benefit Car and Bike Show

Join the third annual Roswell Literacy Council Benefit Car and Bike Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Leisure Inn, 2700 W. Second St. The show will take place alongside Champion Motorsport’s Expo 2017. there will be food and raffles. Registration is $20 or preregistration is $15. Spectators enter free. It is open to all cars, motorcycles and trucks. For more information, visit roswell-literacy.org/carshow.

Santa Fe

March 11

Traditions of the Kiowa

The Museum of Indian Arts & Culture presents a lecture from Kiowa tribal historian Dorothy Whitehorse Delaune and Silver Horn scholar Dr. Candace Greene. The lecture explores pictorial traditions of the Kiowa during a period of radical change in Plains Indian life and culture. A selection of Silver Horn’s original drawings will be on view during the lecture. The lecture will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Kathryn O’Keeffe Theater at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture, 710 Camino Lejo off Old Santa Fe Trail. For more information, visit indianartsandculture.org or call 505-476-1269.

Santa Fe

March 17-18

The Magic Flute

The New Mexico School for the Arts Music Department presents Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” at the Santa Fe Scottish Rite, 463 Paseo de Peralta on both days at 7 p.m. For more information and for ticket reservations, visit nmschoolforthearts.org. Tickets are also available at the door for each performance.

Roswell

March 17-19, 24-26

‘The Music Man’

Tickets are now available for Way Way Off Broadway’s production of “The Music Man.” The performance of the iconic musical will be at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit waywayoffbroadway.com.

Ruidoso/Mescalero

March 17

Daughtry in concert

The band Daughtry performs at the Inn of the Mountain Gods, 287 Carrizozo Canyon Road, at 8 p.m. Daughtry was formed in 2005 following lead vocalist and songwriter Chris Daughtry’s elimination from season 5 of the TV show “American Idol.” The band quickly released their debut self-titled album on RCA Records, which became the fastest selling rock album of all time on its way to quadruple platinum certification and a staggering 116 weeks on the Billboard 200. With a definitive hard rock sound spearheaded by Daughtry’s signature vocals, the band continued to find prosperity. Their second album “Leave This Town” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 before reaching platinum, while 2011’s “Break the Spell” reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 with gold and their most recent release “Baptized” debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard top 100 charts before selling more than 90,000 copies. Tickets start at $35. For more information, visit innofthemountaingods.com or call 1-800-545-9011.

Roswell

March 18

Saturday night dance

The Roswell Adult & Recreation Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave., is having its Saturday night dance at 6 p.m. $5 per person at the door. For more information, call 575-624-6718.

Ruidoso/Mescalero

March 18

Glam metal

Glam metal stars Dokken and Lita Ford perform at 8 p.m. at the Inn of the Mountain Gods, 287 Carrizozo Canyon Road. Dokken officially formed in 1983 at the onset of what would become known as the glam metal movement. Despite a plethora of lineup changes including the high-profile drama between lead singer Don Dokken and guitarist George Lynch, Dokken managed to produce 11 albums, three of which reached platinum certification thanks to the band’s die hard fans. Joining Dokken for a special performance March 18 is one of the best female guitarists of all time, Lita Ford. Ford’s career began at a time when women in rock and roll music were often a mere novelty, which may explain the meteoric international success of her first band The Runaways. After disagreements over musical direction with fellow legend Joan Jett, Ford left The Runaways in favor of a solo career in 1980. For tickets and more information, visit innofthemountaingods.com.

White Oaks

March 18

Live music

Tanner Huston performs at the No Scum Allowed Saloon, 933 White Oaks Road, at 7 p.m. Huston is an Americana/folk musician from Las Cruces. For more information, call 575-648-5583 or visit the bar’s Facebook page.

Alamogordo March 16-19

Bataan Memorial Death March

Tickets are now available for the Bataan Memorial Death March that takes place annually at the White Sands Missile Range. The march honors the sacrifice and hardship that World War II prisoners of war had to endure being marched from the Philippine peninsula by Japanese forces to confinement camps throughout the Philippines. It was a march of more than 65 miles with little to no food and water. Since its inception in 1989, the Bataan Memorial Death March’s participation has grown from about 100 to about 6,500 marchers. These marchers come from across the U.S. and several foreign countries. While still primarily a military event, many civilians choose to participate in this challenging march. Participants can choose between two courses: a 14.2-mile route and a 26.2-mile route. For more information or to volunteer, visit bataanmarch.com.

