Above: Roswell junior post Logan Eaker tries to haul in a long rebound during the Coyotes’ 77-46 semifinal victory over the No. 13 Del Norte Knights at the Pit in Albuquerque on Thursday. Eaker finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and a couple big blocks. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Below: “Everything will start to come together if we just stay calm and focused throughout the game.” — Chris Mesquita, Roswell senior wing. (AJ Dickman Photo)

Roswell senior wing Chris Mesquita scores a breakaway layup as the Roswell Lady Coyotes cheer him on from the stands behind the basket Thursday at the Pit in Albuquerque. While the Lady Coyotes fell, the Coyotes punched their ticket to the state title game on Saturday with a 77-46 victory over Del Norte. (AJ Dickman Photo)

ALBUQUERQUE — After a one-point overtime win in the quarters, Roswell head coach was bit more relaxed Thursday after his Coyotes’ used a 25-0 run to dismantle the surprising No. 13 Del Norte Knights 77-46 in the Class 5A state semifinals at the Pit.

“We got to playin’ pretty well,” Cooper said. “We told ’em to get after it to start the second half and they did that. It was a very impressive second half. I thought, defensively, we really got with it, so I’m very proud of these kids.”

Chris Mesquita continued his blistering run at the state tourney, draining 10 of his 11 shots, including 4-for-4 from behind the arc and 2-for-2 from the charity stripe.

“He likes the Pit,” Cooper said of his senior wing. “He’s just playing, you know. He had some big steals, big hits. Tarren (Burrola) was hitting today and Logan (Eaker) got going. It was a nice win. You don’t get many of ’em where by the end you play everybody and have any comfort at the end, so it was nice. We [auth] haven’t had many of those in all the years we’ve been here.”

Mesquita, not known for his 3-point shooting, is now 7-for-7 from long range during Roswell’s two-game run in Albuquerque.

But the game didn’t always look like it would end the way it did, as Coyotes found themselves down 30-23 with four minutes left in the first half. That’s when Cooper called a timeout and let his squad hear it.

“Really, not much (was said),” Mesquita said about the huddle. “Just stay calm, stay focused. Everything will start to come together if we just stay calm and focused throughout the game. I thought everyone played well, after he ripped us about it. But I like coach Cooper, he’s one of my favorites coaches. I love him for harping on us because it gets us going.”

It got them going.

The Coyotes rattled off 13-straight points before halftime, starting with two Burrola treys to get within a point. Roswell took the lead for good at 31-30 when sophomore reserve guard Luke Lara scored on a fast break layup.

Lara saw action much earlier than usual with two starters on the bench with early fouls.

“Today our bench came in and played well,” Cooper said. “I thought Isaiah (Carmona), Luke and Mauricio (Mendoza) came in there (and played well). That’s when we kinda got the run going, when Logan and Garret got in foul trouble, so that was good to see.”

Roswell took a 36-30 lead into the break and the torrid scoring run continued in the third quarter as the Coyotes shot 82 percent from the field.

Mesquita caught fire, draining his third 3 of the afternoon to open the third quarter. He then promptly stole the ball from Del Norte and scored an easy two to take the Coyote lead into double digits, just as his coach had requested.

“We talked about it at halftime,” Cooper said. “We had to come out and try to get up double digits. I’m always ‘harping’ to them about the first two minutes of the second half being the most important part of the game, and I believe that. We kind of forced our will right there.”

Mesquita stole the next Knights possession and dished to freshman guard Jasia Reese for a layup, prompting a Del Norte timeout.

It didn’t help.

Eaker found his stride and began scored on a turnaround in the paint then came up with a big block on the other end. Mesquita hit his final 3 of the game to put Roswell up 48-30.

After the game, Cooper and the three players he brought to the press room hadn’t even realized they had scored 25-straight.

“Really?” Mesquita said with a chuckle.

“That’s what it was? 25-0 run?” Cooper added. “I didn’t know that.”

With 3:30 left in the third period, Del Norte’s Trinity Carlson stopped the bleeding with a bucket, but Mesquita wasn’t cooled off yet.

The District 4-5A MVP knocked down a tear drop from the baseline, then picked up another steal and bucket before getting to the line where he drained two freebies.

Eaker put in another as he hauled in a tough pass and made a strong move to beat his defender to the hoop, making the score 56-32.

Eaker said the long scoring run had him and his teammates feeling it.

“I dont know, we just hit that 25-0 run, like you guys said, and it just got me going,” he said. “I mean, coach did kind of rip us so, when he rips you, you’ve gotta go.”

By the fourth quarter, it was academic. The game was over.

Roswell was able to put in five reserves for the last couple minutes and still outscored De Norte 19-10 in the final frame.

As a team, the Coyotes shot 66 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point land. Roswell out-rebounded Del Norte 36-22.

Mesquita finished with a game-high 26 points and recorded a double-double with 11 assists. Burrola had 16 points and Eaker had 12 to go along with seven rebounds.

Ever-maturing before our eyes, Reese was 4-for-4 for eight points and the 5-foot-6 freshman pulled down seven boards.

Smothermon also scored eight points and had seven rebounds. He also made both his free-throw attempts and dropped four dimes.

Del Norte senior Elijah Hogan led his team with 12 points, senior Vincent Goodman had 10 and junior Daniel Flores added nine.

The Knights fairytale tourney run hit a road block against the Coyotes, but it was still an impressive feat considering the program had to hire a brand new coach in October.

“You gotta give Del Norte credit. Coach (Jeron McIntosh) has done a great job with them, taking them over late last year and getting them to a final four. My hat’s off to them.”

Cooper said he was happy to be back in the state title game, especially with his current group.

“We had a couple guys move over the summer and lost another starter to a knee, but they’re just resilient,” he said. “They just keep playin’. Yeah, it does (feel good). We won in ’14, and of course ’09 and ’10, so we’ve had some good luck once we get there, so hopefully we can go 4-for-4 and take care of business. These guys have earned it.”

The Coyotes take on the No. 2 Capital Jaguars in the Class 5A state championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pit. The Jags defeated No. 3 Los Lunas 40-37 Thursday.

