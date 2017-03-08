Username: 1

A Roswell middle school teacher has pleaded “no contest” to embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Dexter farming business and is scheduled to be sentenced March 27.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Dianna Luce confirmed that Michelle Fuentes, 44, of Roswell, entered the plea at a Wednesday afternoon hearing before Judge James Hudson.

Fuentes has been a Roswell teacher since about 2014, most recently serving as a seventh-grade social studies teacher and cheerleading coach at Mountain View Middle School. Her current status as a school employee is unclear at this time.

Arrested June 28, Fuentes was charged with embezzlement over $20,000, a second-degree [auth] felony. Court documents indicated that she was believed to have stolen $326,907.80 from JJM Farms in Dexter.

Neither a call to Fuentes’ attorney, Michael Gomez, nor a message left for JJM Farms was returned by press time.

A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but courts can treat the defendant as guilty after such a plea is entered. In an earlier interview, Gomez said his client could face up to nine years in jail and $10,000 in fines if found guilty on the original charge.

According to information from the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the case, Fuentes was in charge of finances and all

financial books at JJM Farms for several years. Sheriff investigators say that, from March 2011 to January 2015, Fuentes took money from the business to deposit into her own bank account and to pay personal bills.

The Sheriff’s office indicated that a new employee discovered an initial problem of business money deposited to Fuentes’ personal bank account after Fuentes had left the farm’s employment and while the new employee was closing the books for the 2015 fiscal year. Other problems were subsequently discovered, with the total loss to the business put at $326,907.80. JJM Farms then contacted law enforcement.

Interviewed in July about the situation, the Roswell Independent School District superintendent, then Tom Burris, said that Fuentes was “innocent until proven guilty” and would retain her job. He added that he thought the state’s Public Education Department could choose to review her license if she were found guilty.

Fuentes was still listed as a faculty member on the Mountain View website on Wednesday afternoon. A message left for the school’s principal was not returned by press time.

