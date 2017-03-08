San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge (12) and Tony Parker, of France, congratulate Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) after his go-ahead 3-point basket with less than 30 seconds left in the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets, Monday, March [auth] 6, 2017, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 112-110. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio stars Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge are sitting out the Spurs’ next game for rest.

The Spurs says Leonard and Aldridge won’t play Wednesday night against Sacramento at home.

San Antonio has won eight straight, with Leonard providing winning shots and game-saving defense in the final minutes of the team’s past four games.

Leonard averaged 33.8 points in 39.3 minutes in those four games. The 6-foot-7 forward led San Antonio to a 112-110 victory over Houston on Monday, outscoring Houston’s James Harden 17-4 in the final quarter of a showdown between two of the top MVP candidates.

Aldridge is averaging 17.3 points in 32.6 minutes this season.