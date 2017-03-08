Username: 1

Maria Elena Tilton Aragon, shown in a Facebook photo

A Roswell schools employee and [auth] the mother of a Roswell high school student was found dead Monday off the side of a highway southeast of Vaughn.

A New Mexico State Police spokesperson stated that the agency is investigating the death of Maria Elena Tilton Aragon, 49, as a homicide and has executed a search warrant on the family home in the 1700 block of West Alameda Street.

Missing since Sunday morning, according to various Facebook posts, Aragon’s body was discovered by New Mexico Department of Transportation workers a little less than 24 hours later, or about 9:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state police news release.

Her body was discovered off the side of the road on U.S. Highway 285, about 40 miles southeast of Vaughn, in De Baca County.

Aragon was a specialist who worked with deaf and hearing disabled students for the Roswell Independent School District. School district officials did not respond Tuesday to repeated requests for information.

Her friends and family began posting on Facebook on Sunday about Aragon being missing. Aragon’s photo also was posted, along with a phone number for people to call. Calls to that number Tuesday were not answered.

Then a post on Tuesday morning indicated that some of her friends were planning to launch a search, but soon afterward Facebook notices began to appear stating that Aragon’s body had been found.

Roswell Police Department spokesman Todd Wildermuth said Aragon’s husband, Castulo Aragon Jr., spoke to Roswell police at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to report his wife missing. Aragon is said to have told police that his wife texted him about going for a walk about 10:30 a.m. Sunday and that she had never returned home.

Wildermuth also stated that the Roswell police had assisted in securing the couple’s home on West Alameda Street so that the New Mexico State Police could execute a search warrant.

Aragon, who friends said attended Grace Community Church and participated in local volunteer events, was described as an “awesome” person, a “Godly person” and giving person.

“She was a great mom,” said community organizer Nicole Vargas, who said she had met Aragon about three years previously at a charity event. “We are thinking about her son.”

No information was available from authorities about the status of Aragon’s minor son.

Vargas said that she thought that Aragon’s immediate family is in Mexico, and a public document does give Aragon’s birthplace as Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

