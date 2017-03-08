Username: 1

Pearce

U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce announced Wednesday he will host a town hall Saturday in Hobbs.

The public event will be held at 9 a.m. in the banquet hall of the Lea County Event Center at 5101 N. Lovington Highway.

Pearce’s office said signs will be permitted on the event center’s property, but will not be allowed inside the meeting room. Those bringing signs are encouraged to leave them in a designated place outside the meeting room so they can be retrieved after the town hall.

[auth] Saturday’s town hall in Hobbs will follow a rowdy town hall Pearce held in Ruidoso last weekend that drew more than 300 residents, and a telephone town hall Pearce hosted last week that had more than 10,000 participants.

“We had over 300 people at the town hall last weekend, and while we did not agree on everything, it allowed us to have a civil discussion and conversation about the health of our communities and the direction of our nation,” Pearce said in a news release Wednesday. “As we move forward with a new administration, it is imperative that we focus on things we can agree on, like greater opportunities for our children, safer communities, and a stronger economy.

“This weekend, I’ll be back in my hometown for the Lea County centennial celebration. While there, I look forward to hearing from people in the community about what is important to them and their families. Together, we can work to find solutions that achieve our common goals for a stronger New Mexico.”

Pearce, the only Republican among New Mexico’s congressional delegation, will be interviewed from 6:30 to 7 a.m. today local time on C-SPAN’S Washington Journal.

Viewers may call in with questions.

Topics will include the Trump administration’s immigration policy and U.S. government efforts to track and stop funding of terrorist organizations.

Pearce was recently appointed chairman of the new House Financial Services Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illicit Finance, which will examine the various methods used by criminal and terrorist organizations to fund their activities.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Juan Herrera Burglar walks off with Jesus painting »