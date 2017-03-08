Username: 1

Dad,

God saw you getting tired [auth] and a cure was not to be.

So, He put His arms around youand whispered, “Come to me.”

Nestor Anaya, age 70, passed away peacefully in his daughter’s home on March 6, 2017. Nestor was born on November 30, 1946, in Roswell, NM, to Timoteo and Elena Analla. A viewing and visitation will be on Thursday, March 9, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home. Family and friends of Nestor will gather for a celebration of Nestor’s 70 years of life on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 10 a.m., at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. A tribute of Nestor’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

A 1965 graduate of Roswell High School, Nestor served his country honorably in the U.S. Army, from 1965 to 1968, where he was stationed as a communication technician in Germany. Nestor attended ENMU-Roswell, where he graduated electronic school in 1969. Nestor worked and retired from Sears as a TV technician.

Nestor is survived by his wife, Toni; daughters: Stephanie and grandson, Felipe; Claudia and her husband, Alex Lucero and granddaughter, Anna Marie. Nestor was a loving and caring father and grandfather. He is also survived by sister, Alvina Apodaca of Albuquerque; brothers: Ruben and wife, Susie from Roswell and Tim and wife, Gloria from Milan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Nestor in death are his father, Timoteo and his mother, Elena; brothers: Raymond, Ezequiel and Jose; and sister, Maria.

Nestor was a very caring and loving man and will be missed by his family and everyone who knew him.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice.

This tribute was written in honor of Nestor by his family.

