Lula Marie Sadler “Marie” McNeil passed away on February 6, 2017. She was a resident of The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces, NM. Marie was born in Mt. Blanco, Texas, on September 27, 1923, on the family farm. Her parents were Fernando (Ferd) and (Clara) Gladys Sadler. Marie had one sister (Mary Lois) Toby, who all preceded her in death. Marie attended school in Mt. Blanco until the late 1930s when the family moved to Dexter, NM. Marie graduated from the Dexter Schools in the early 1940s. In 1941 Marie enrolled at [auth] Eastern New Mexico University in Portales.

She married Thomas B. “Tom” McNeil of Dexter in the spring of 1941; he precedes her in death. Due to WWII, the couple moved back to Dexter to run three family farms. The couple raised three children in Dexter: Pat, Tom W. and Cindy. In 1962, the family moved back to Portales to finish their college education. In 1965, the McNeils moved to Ruidoso, NM to teach school until their retirements in the 1980s. Marie and Tom were active members of First Christian Church for many decades, serving as Elders. Marie taught Special Education and Speech Therapy in Ruidoso and Mescalero, NM, until she retired in the 1980s. Additionally, Marie taught Sunday School to pre-schoolers in Dexter and Ruidoso.

Survivors include three children: Pat and her husband Larry, of Las Cruces, NM. Tom W McNeil and wife, Judy, of Ruidoso, and Cindy Thompson of Ruidoso; grandchildren are Greg and wife, Niki, and Kelly Courter, Kyra, Marshall and wife Cristina, and Bradley Thompson. Surviving great-grandchildren are Quinlyn, Caullyn and Kyelyn Courter, Avery and Kalla Keaton, Tallon and Taylor Marie Thompson. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Timothy Craig Courter and Kevin Simon McNeil. Additional survivors include numerous nieces and nephews and families.

The family has requested memorials be sent to the Tom and Marie McNeil Scholarship Fund, First Christian Church, Box 2475, Ruidoso, NM 88345.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at 11 a.m., at First Christian Church, 1211 Hull Road, Ruidoso, NM 88345. Burial will follow at the Prayer Garden of First Christian Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at lagroneruidoso.com.

