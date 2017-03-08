Kiwanis to host pancake breakfast
Just a few of the happy faces from last year’s pancake breakfast. The 48th annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will be held on [auth] March 11 at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center. Tickets are $5 each or 25 tickets for $100. Pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Proceeds from the breakfast will benefit Kiwanis youth and other children programs. For more information, contact Doug at 317-3695 or Gabriel at 505-263-8199. (Submitted Photos)
