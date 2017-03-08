Username: 1

Our beloved Juan passed away on Sunday, March 5, in El Paso, Texas. He was born in Roswell, NM on November 19, 1973. He leaves behind his fa[auth] ther and mother Deacon Jesus Herrera and Emma Herrera. He is also survived by his brother Jaime Herrera and wife Renee, his sister Christina Rodriguez. He is also survived by nieces, Ashley Valenzuela and boyfriend Michael Ramon, Amber Valenzuela, Unity Herrera of Dallas, TX, and nephew Donavon McDonald. Also his great-niece Anamyah Ramon who loved him much much much. As the rest of us did.

Juan had a big heart and was always ready to help anyone who he knew could use his help. He was a jack of all trades. He was also part of Herrera Roofing Inc., along with his brother Jaime. He owned Midway Mud Boggs. Juan always had a smile on his face and knew how to have fun and enjoy life.

He was also a godfather “Nino” to Amber and Unity. His nieces and nephew all called him Jon Jon, which was a name given to him by his sister Christina when she was little. He is preceded in death by his oldest brother Francisco Javier and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

The pallbearers will be Jaime Herrera, Donavon McDonald, Mike Brito, Joaquin “Jr” Serreano, Charlie Bell, and Tomas Mein. The honorary pallbearers are Nathaniel Ortega, Matthew Sedillo, Adrian Duran, Pablo Macias, Gabe Lara, Oscar Silva, Miguel Romero, Jeremy Krasowsky, Javier Spencer, Mario Ledesma, Fernando Dillard, Jonathon Solis, Arthur Lacy, Michael Villarreal, Wendy Aragon, Lorena Serrano, Rosa Serrano, and all his cousins and other friends.

A viewing was held on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by the Rosary at St. John’s Catholic Church at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church. Officiating the Mass will be Bishop Richard Ricardo Ramirez-Emeritus. It will be followed by burial at South Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home.

