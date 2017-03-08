Username: 1

Advertising





Ina Mae Cale of Dexter, NM passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at Lovelace Regional Hospital.

She will lie instate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11: a.m., Friday, March 10, 2017 at South Park Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Melvin Suttle of Roswell First Assembly of God.

Ina was [auth] born May 15, 1927 in San Marshal, NM to Dero Maples and Sarah McColl. She married Berry Cole December 10, 1951 in Roswell, NM. Ina was a loving mother. She loved to crochet and knit, quilting, reading and canning preserves. Her second love was God, she was very spiritual. Ina had a big heart, was always making sure other people had food and basic necessities. Ina never had a harsh word for anyone.

Preceded in death were her parents, Dero and Sarah Maples; husband, Berry Cale, son Ronald James Higgins, daughter, Nina A. Cale, sisters, Melba Eleenor, Corinne Barnes, Nina Board and a brother, Matt Maples.

Ina is survived by sons, Gordon Cale of Dexter, NM; Alfred Lee Higgins of Illinois; Charles “Chuck” Dero Higgins of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Gladys Twilley of Roswell, NM. Also surviving Ina are 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers will be Alfred Higgins, Chuck Higgins, Gordon Cale, Marty Jones, Cody Jones, and Garland Plumlee. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Spooner and Brian Spooner.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Nestor Anaya