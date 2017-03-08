Username: 1

Above: The New Mexico Environmental Department and the New Mexico Department of Health released a joint statement about staying safe as smoke from the Texas panhandle fires pollutes the air in Eastern New Mexico. The departments recommend using visibility checks to determine if it is safe to be outdoors. This image illustrates a five mile visibility in the outer ring, a three mile visibility and a one mile visibility in the Roswell area.

Below: The National Fire Protection Association offers tips to prevent grass fires and to increase chances of survival in the event of getting caught near one.

The New Mexico Environment Department and the New Mexico Department of Health issued a smoke advisory for areas of New Mexico that are affected by smoke from fires burning in the Texas panhandle.

The smoke, caused by fires blazing in Texas, is expected to remain in the area until inversions lift, about midway through today. Areas of New Mexico affected by the smoke run from Clayton up near the Texas/Oklahoma border all along the Eastern part of New Mexico down into Carlsbad.

If visibility is less than five miles, it is advised that young children, adults over the age of 65, pregnant women and anyone with a heart or lung condition stay inside a building with filtered air, such as a heat pump.

[auth] To get an idea of what five-mile visibility looks like, if you were standing at the intersection of Second and Main streets and could see to the edge of the city, you have about a five-mile visibility.

Winds Tuesday afternoon were blowing the acrid smoke into Roswell from the Southeast. Generally, winds come into Roswell from the Northwest, and storms coming in with them frequently miss Roswell altogether and end up raining on Portales.

Andy Church of the Albuquerque office of the National Weather Service said this change in wind direction is due to a rarely mentioned, but rather common phenomenon.

“We did have a back door front come through this morning,” Church said. “That pushed the smoke from East of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle westward. It’s pretty common for back door fronts to come down, to change the winds to Northeast or Northerly, and occasionally if the surface high moves off to the East you’ll get the Southeast winds you have now.”

The NMDOH also recommends that people who take medicines for chronic heart or lung disease make sure they have plenty on hand. Should visibility diminish to three miles or less, these groups should avoid outdoor activities until air quality improves.

There are no air quality monitors available in the area, so the DOH recommends using your eyes as the best indicator of air quality. If they sting and start to tear up, get inside. The smell of smoke in the air, by itself, does not mean the air is necessarily bad.

If you are feeling health effects from smoke exposure, stay inside and call your doctor to get in as soon as you can.

Six people have died in the wild fires raging across the Texas Panhandle. Among the dead are Cody Crockett, his partner Sydney Wallace and another person, Sloan Everett. According to authorities they were killed while trying to save cattle from the fire. Five firefighters have been injured while battling the fire as well.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, there are three wildfires going at once. The Dumas Complex Fire is located in Potter County near the city of Amarillo, Texas. It is estimated at 29,197 acres with 100 percent contained.

The second fire is the Perryton Fire located in Ochiltree and Lipscomb Counties in the Texas Panhandle. The largest of the three, this fire is estimated at 315,135 acres with 50 percent containment. The fire has skirted south of the City of Higgins. Two homes were reported as destroyed.

The third fire, the Lefors East Fire is located in Gray County and is estimated at 135,000 acres with 65 percent containment.

According to weather.com, wildfires in Kansas have burned about 625 square miles of land and killed a trucker by the name of Corey Holt, of Oklahoma City. Holt succumbed to smoke after getting out of his rig when it jackknifed as he attempted to back away from the smoke. Six people were injured when two SUVs crashed into the truck.

Weather.com also said a woman in Buffalo, Oklahoma suffered a fatal heart attack while trying to keep a wild fire from burning her farm. Oklahoma Forestry service said that 200,000 ot 300,000 acres ahd been charred in Beaver, Harper and Woodward counties.

Nmfireinfo.com has some useful information for people in Roswell and Chaves County as Spring arrives and grass fires become a greater risk.

“The federal, state, and tribal partners of the Southwest Prevention and Information Committee invite you to join us in promoting Southwest Wildfire Awareness Week, March 26-April 1, 2017,” the website said. “This year’s theme is “Wildfire doesn’t have to be a disaster. Little things you do now will make a big difference.” The focus of the week is to increase awareness and to promote actions that reduce the risk of wildfire to homes and communities.”

