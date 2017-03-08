Username: 1

Advertising





Garry Gene Sharp, 76, of Vidor, TX, and formerly of Knightstown, passed away February 28, 2017. He was born August 21, 1940 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Raymond Eugene Sharp and Edith Fay (Sharp) Pidgeon.

Garry was a 1959 graduate of Knightstown High School and played on the 1958 basketball team that won Knightstown’s [auth] first sectional championship. He had moved to Texas in the 1980’s and has resided there until his recent passing. Garry, over the years, was owner/operator of Sharp Oil Co., Sharp Racing, Sharp Enterprises, and retired from Triple “S” Industrial Corporation. He was an avid NASCAR fan and had done some racing himself in the ARCA Racing Series.

Garry is survived by his children, Janna (Tim) Turner, Holly (Alan) Carter, Ray (Jill) Sharp, Shelly (Jeff) Kline, Todd (Andrea) Sharp, Camille (Brian) Potts, Tyler Sharp; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Stanley; brother, Jim Sharp; aunt, Ruth Ann Power.

Garry was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, Knightstown Chapel with Pastor Curt Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 -2:30 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday. You may express condolences or share a memory of Garry at hinsey-brown.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Roswell teacher found dead south of Vaughn; Maria Aragon described as great mom, giving person Nestor Anaya »