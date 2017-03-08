MENU

Frances Randall

March 8, 2017 • Obituaries

Frances Randall passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017. Her wish is for people [auth] to be kind to one another. Should you wish, please remember the Roswell Humane Society located at 703 East McGaffey St., in honor of Frances Randall. A tribute of Frances’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

