Frances Randall passed away on Monday, March 6, 2017. Her wish is for people [auth] to be kind to one another. Should you wish, please remember the Roswell Humane Society located at 703 East McGaffey St., in honor of Frances Randall. A tribute of Frances’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

