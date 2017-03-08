City helps keep its pets safe, healthy
Dogs of many breeds and sizes — and some cats — were brought to Fire Station 3 on Sunday to receive rabies vaccinations and [auth] get dog licenses during the rabies vaccination clinic sponsored by the Chaves County Veterinary Medical Association. Fire Station 3 near Target was one of five city fire stations to host the event Sunday afternoon. Veterinarians provided reduced-fee vaccinations and city Animal Services made dog licenses available for purchase. The clinics are held once a year in March. (Photo courtesy of Todd Wildermuth/City of Roswell)
Related Posts
« Haze over Roswell caused by nearby deadly fires Awards given for modeling character »