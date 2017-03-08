Username: 1

Mackey

A concern that Roswell’s mayor has been too hands-on in city governance has prompted City Councilor Natasha Mackey to propose an ordinance that would limit the powers of the mayor, while also providing a legal avenue to remove a mayor from office.

Mackey shared [auth] with the Daily Record a draft of the proposed ordinance, titled “Demarcating the duties of the governing body and the administrative staff.”

“The whole premise is to try and help him stay in his lane a little bit, the main thing is to help those city staff to be able to do their jobs and not feel that added stress or pressure from an outside force, an outside juggernaut,” Mackey said. “We call him the juggernaut, a massive force.”

Mayor Dennis Kintigh responded Tuesday, saying he was elected to lead, and that he considers the mayor’s position to be a full-time job.

“I think it’s poorly conceived,” he said of the proposed ordinance. “I don’t think it’s an appropriate ordinance. This, by calling it malfeasance, you create the theoretical concept of having a district court remove someone from office.”

The proposed ordinance states the city’s governing body wants to definitively articulate the roles and duties of city leaders.

“We want to put a nice boundary line there so the mayor can do what he’s been elected by the citizens of Roswell to do, but at the same time, the staff needs that same freedom to be able to do their jobs,” Mackey said. “They’re hired because they’re competent in their fields, so they don’t need an additional supervisor above their department head or above the city manager who really does not have that authority telling them what to do.

“Some of the comments I’ve heard is ‘He bullies me to do my job, I feel intimated,’ things like that. Nobody needs to be in that type of work environment.”

The proposed ordinance would amend Roswell city code to state the city’s mayor and city councilors should not act as the administrative authority for the city.

“Neither the mayor, council nor individual councilors shall in any manner usurp the administrative authority of the city manager set forth in this code,” states the proposed ordinance. “Further, no member of the governing body shall interfere with personnel matters, union negotiations, nor discuss pending legal issues/litigation with adverse parties or their attorneys in any legal action involving the city unless formally delegated by the governing body.”

A subsequent proposed paragraph address possible penalties.

“Any member of the governing body who knowingly or willfully violates the provisions of paragraph A may be guilty of malfeasance under (state law),” it states.

Mackey said Kintigh sometimes oversteps his authority.

“His heart is in the right place, but the execution and how it comes off to other people is over the top sometimes,” she said. “So my desire is to make it very plain on the different roles and then also state the consequences of what can happen if you are found, as they call it legally, engaging in malfeasance.”

Mackey said the mayor has a tendency to be overly involved in the day-to-day operations of city government. She said Kintigh spends so much time at City Hall, his influence has contributed to the succession of five city managers since last summer, including the earlier-than-expected departure last month of interim city manager Paula Hertwig-Hopkins, who had planned to work in Roswell until April or May when a permanent city manager was expected to be hired.

But Hertwig-Hopkins stepped down abruptly in mid-February, less than two months after taking over day-to-day management of Roswell’s 600-position workforce, due to unexpected personal reasons. Mackey said Kintigh was partially to blame for Hertwig-Hopkins’ early departure.

“Ms. Hertwig-Hopkins did disclose to me that because she was having some health issues, being in that stressful environment caused her health issues to return,” Mackey said. “She felt at peace with going ahead and leaving earlier than she originally planned because even after saying that she was going to be leaving, the pressure did not cease, specifically from the mayor.”

Kintigh acknowledged there had been some friction between himself and Hertwig-Hopkins.

“Questions can make people uncomfortable,” he said. “I did that for a living for a long time, and some people do not react well to questions. For example, if I say ‘Can I get a 15-year loan payment plan for the recreation center/aquatic facility in addition to a 20-year plan,’ I think I’m allowed to have that information, and I think that’s a legitimate request. I got both, but I was firm about that.”

Five people, including current interim city manager Louis Najar, have led city government since the resignation of former city manager Steve Polasek effective Aug. 1. Kintigh named Najar as the city’s interim city manager in mid-February when Hertwig-Hopkins stepped down.

The City Council is scheduled Thursday to vote on Najar’s recommendation as interim city manager. If approved, Najar will serve until a permanent city manager is named, and be paid at a rate of $145,000 annually, while also maintaining his duties as city engineer.

The city is continuing its search for a permanent city manager. The City Council interviewed four finalists for the top position in October. However, none of the four finalists were recommended by Kintigh and the recruitment process was begun anew.

“So my take is that we aren’t able to keep those city managers because of the overreaching involvement of our mayor,” Mackey said, adding the mayor’s presence at City Hall can be intimidating to some city staff.

Mackey said morale among city employees is down because Kintigh has pressured them.

“People have said they wanted a mayor who was progressive,” she said. “Our mayor definitely has vision and is a visionary, but how you execute your vision is important. Just from feedback that I’ve gotten from individuals, it’s hard to work in the City Hall building with the mayor being there 40 hours a week.”

Kintigh said he’s proud of his work schedule as mayor, which often includes official appearances at weekend events.

“I spend a good 40 hours a week on this job, yeah,” he said. “I approach the mayor as a full-time job which has not been the case for some of the predecessors.

“I think there’s a broader brush here at play. The question fundamentally becomes this, is the mayor to be a figurehead, or is the mayor to be an agent of change? And if what is wanted is a figurehead, then you don’t want Dennis Kintigh.”

Kintigh said he won the mayoral election handily in 2014 because voters wanted hands-on leadership at City Hall.

“In 2014, the voters in this community elected me mayor by a vote of 69 percent to 31 percent, against an incumbent,” he said. “I took that as a mandate that the citizens of his community wanted change. As such, as an agent of change, I see my role as being one where I do make serious inquiries and engage with the city manager.

“I have no authority to order any projects. I have no authority to terminate individuals. I have no authority to promote or discipline in any way. I have the authority, I believe, to ask questions, and that is what I have done relentlessly. I’ve also made suggestions to the city management team. Many times they’re in written form, but not always. I’ve proposed concepts and discussed with previous city managers where I think we need to go.”

Mackey said she would have liked to have had her proposed ordinance on the agenda of Thursday night’s City Council meeting before the City Council decides whether to endorse Najar as interim city manager.

“Part of why this is not on (Thursday’s) agenda is the city attorney wants us to make sure that we look at unintended consequences as a result of putting this ordinance on the books,” she said. “I’ve already gotten some pushback from Councilor Savino (Sanchez). He says he does not agree that we even need to put this in an ordinance, that the governing rules of order should be enough, but it doesn’t specifically address this issue.”

Mackey emailed the proposed ordinance to the other nine city councilors on March 1, but was unable to get the needed five city councilors to place it on Thursday’s agenda.

“Everyone has seen the draft,” she said. “At this point, I’ve only heard back from a couple of councilors. Councilor (Tabitha) Denny is willing to put it on the General Services Committee to be heard.

“I also want to get it on the Legal Committee agenda, and then hopefully by April, we’ll be able to get it on the regular City Council agenda by going through the committees.

“People feel more comfortable to take the slower route, to push it through the committees and then get it on the agenda that way. That way, most of the councilors, at least six of us, have heard it before it comes up in a general meeting.”

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« Awards given for modeling character Roswell teacher found dead south of Vaughn; Maria Aragon described as great mom, giving person »