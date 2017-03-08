Username: 1

A proposal to raise municipal court fines, another ordinance that would authorize the issuance of a $7.4 million revenue bond to remodel and enlarge the city’s convention center, a proposed settlement between the city and its utility workers union and a vote on the mayor’s recommendation for interim city manager are among agenda items at tonight’s Roswell City Council meeting.

Near the beginning of the meeting that begins at 6 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and Art Center, the City Council is scheduled to vote on Mayor Dennis Kintigh’s recommendation of Louis Najar as interim city manager.

Kintigh named Najar, the city’s engineer, as acting city manager in mid-February when former interim city manager Paula Hertwig-Hopkins stepped down earlier than expected.

If approved, Najar is expected to serve in the city’s top administrative post until a permanent city manager is hired, and be paid at a rate equivalent to an annual salary of $145,000, while also maintaining his duties as city engineer.

The city is continuing its search for a permanent city manager, with the assistance of Waters & Co., an Addison, Texas-based firm that offers executive recruitment services.

The vote on Najar is scheduled after a presentation from Commander Tom Moody about staffing levels and recruitment at the Roswell Police Department, and a budget timeline presentation from Elizabeth [auth] Stark-Rankins, the city’s director of administrative services.

The City Council will hold a public hearing and then vote on a proposed ordinance that would raise municipal court fines and fees, a subject that has been under discussion by city leaders for almost a year since the Roswell Police Department proposed traffic fine increases.

“The city is authorized by statute to collect fines in municipal court for violations of its ordinances in amounts up to $500,” states a staff report. “After a review of the existing fine schedule as established in Roswell City Code, staff, including Municipal Court Judge Mallion, has determined that the fines listed are significantly below those of other jurisdictions. The ordinance seeks to amend that section to increase certain fines listed there to encourage compliance with the ordinance through higher financial penalties.”

The proposed ordinance would also increase the judicial education fee from $2 to $3 and allow the collection of a fee for the use of electronic monitoring devices imposed by the municipal court judge.

The City Council’s Legal Committee by a 3-1 vote on Jan. 26 recommended advertising the proposed municipal court ordinance.

The City Council is also slated to vote on whether to move forward with issuing a $7,430,000 revenue bond for the Roswell Convention & Civic Center.

“The city has recognized the need to expand the convention center to meet the needs of current and future events within the area,” states a staff report. “The proposed design by the Dekker/Perich/Sabatini (architectural firm) will include repairs to the existing 34,000-square-foot facility along with a new 15,000-square-foot addition.”

The City Council’s Finance Committee voted 4-0 on March 2 to move forward with the revenue bond.

The expansion of the convention center has been on the drawing board for almost decade. The 15,000-square-foot expansion to the north would enlarge the civic center’s exhibit hall by eliminating the current lobby.

A new wing on the north side would include a large meeting room that could be divided into five separate meeting rooms. Design plans include moving the City Council dais to one of the meeting rooms, while relocating the City Council meetings to the civic center from the Roswell Museum & Art Center.

The remodeling would also include an entirely new roof for the convention center that opened in 1996 after being converted from a former Coca-Cola bottling plant.

A $1.68 million paving project at DeBremond Stadium, which is also an overflow parking lot for the convention center, was completed in April.

The $7.4 million convention center project would be paid off by a convention center tax the city instituted in November 2013. The $2.50 “convention center fee” for every daily hotel/motel room rental in the city is separate from the city’s 5 percent lodgers tax imposed at city hotels and motels.

Convention center fee revenues must be used for improvements to a convention center, while lodgers taxes must be used to promote tourism and conventions.

After a closed session, the City Council is scheduled tonight to consider a funding source for the approved settlement between the city and the Utility Workers of America, AFL-CIO involving wage step increases.

“UWU Local 51 and the City of Roswell were scheduled for arbitration, Jan. 30, 2017, on an impending legal action concerning the step increase that was not funded in FY 2016-2017’s final budget,” states a staff report. “A settlement agreement was formed pending approval from the City Council. The item was presented in closed session at the Feb. 9, 2017, meeting. The council approved the settlement pending the funding source for the payout. Staff has prepared two options for funding. Note: Funding the step increase will include all city employees.”

The Finance Committee voted 4-0 at its March 2 meeting for option 1, which would cost the city $128,118 until the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

