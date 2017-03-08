Chaves County deletes names from voter list
Chaves County now has 2,539 fewer registered [auth] voters. A Wednesday morning meeting of the Chaves County Board of Registration deleted voters identified by the Secretary of State office who had no voting activity and no response to mailed confirmation cards in two years. Forty-five percent of voters deleted were registered Republicans, 28 percent were Democrats, and 27 percent were with other parties.
Board members Dorothy Hellum, in center, and Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh, at left far corner of table, represented the Republican Party. Tim Rafferty, on right side of table, and alternate Daniel Johnson, at far end of table, oversaw actions for the Democrats. Members are appointed by the Chaves County commissioners. Board of Elections Chief Cindy Fuller and Deputy Chief Clerk Jeff Ortega, at far left, were among the Clerk Office staff in attendance. The state constitution and federal statutes require the periodic purging of voter rolls, Fuller said, and Chaves County holds meetings every two years for the purpose. Fuller suggested that anyone with concerns or questions could contact the Clerk’s office. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)
