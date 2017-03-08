Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Police were dispatched to the 2400 [auth] block of North Grand Avenue on March 1 at 5:01 p.m. in reference to a burglary forced entry. An investigation revealed a front door was damaged and items stolen include socks, shorts, Jordan pants, Jordan shoes, a mirror and a Last Supper picture. Stolen items were valued at $375.

Arrests and arrest citations

Santino Carlo Guerrero, 39, of the 200 block of Avenue D Street, was arrested on March 1 at 1:42 a.m. in the 900 block of West College Boulevard/North Union Avenue and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges he was in charge of a glass smoking device.

Patricia A. White, 59, of the 2100 block of West Second Street, was arrested on March 1 at 10:13 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Second Street and charged with failure to comply.

Francisco M. Amaya, 33, of the 2300 block of North Sherman Avenue, was arrested on March 1 at 11:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of North Garden Avenue and charged with unlawful use of license.

Katrina Monique Lopez, 19, homeless, was arrested on March 1 at 3:25 a.m. in the 600 block of Orange Street and charged with criminal trespassing.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Sycamore Avenue on March 1 at 2:06 p.m. in reference to a juvenile in possession of marijuana. An investigation revealed a 14-year-old was arrested at Sierra Middle School.

Joe Ray Chavez, 29, of the 400 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested on March 2 at 6 a.m. in the 700 block of North Garden Avenue/Cherry Street and charged with failure to appear. An investigation revealed Chavez had an outstanding arrest warrant and was subsequently incarcerated.

Adrian M. Gonzalez, 18, of the zero block of Forest Place, was issued an adult arrest citation during a traffic stop on March 2 at 4:20 a.m. in the 900 block of West McGaffey Street/South Union Avenue and charged with possession of marijuana. An investigation revealed a pill jar containing green substance and a smoking device.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of East Country Club Road on March 2 at 1:30 p.m. in reference to a juvenile in possession of a switchblade. An investigation revealed a 16-year-old was arrested for unlawful possession of switchblades.

Tonya E. Roberts, 37, of the 3100 block of South Lea Avenue, was arrested on March 3 at 7:53 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Princeton Drive/Union Avenue and charged with failure to appear. An investigation revealed a vehicle was stopped for a parking violation and the driver was arrested for an outstanding Municipal Court warrant.

Garland Troy Berg, 48, of the 3000 block of South Louisiana Avenue, was arrested on March 3 at 12:48 p.m. in the 200 block of North Main Street and charged with failure to pay fines.

Thomas J. Jenkins, 39, of the 1100 block of South Washington Avenue, was arrested on March 3 at 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Lea Avenue/West 11th Street and charged with unlawful use of license.

Antionette Nicole Peralta, 22, of the 500 block of Cypress Avenue, was arrested on March 3 at 4:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West First Street/South Fir Avenue and charged with possession of marijuana, failure to appear and failure to pay fines. An investigation revealed Peralta was in possession of a marijuana cigarette.

Andrew Nathaniel Lopez-Cobos, 19, of the 500 block of South Cypress Avenue was arrested on March 3 at 10:01 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lea Avenue/West Second Street and charged with possession of marijuana. An investigation revealed Lopez-Cobos was in possession of a glass smoking device and a black scale emitting odor of marijuana, classic raw rolling papers and a burnt hand-rolled cigarette also emitting odor of marijuana.

Michael A. Cesarez, 18, of the 2600 block of Suzanne Drive, was arrested on March 3 at 10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Lea Avenue/West Second Street and charged with possession of marijuana. An investigation revealed an amount of marijuana valued at $100 was seized.

Arson

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Garden Avenue on March 3 at 8:44 p.m. in reference to a structure fire. An investigation revealed the north side of a home was burned causing $5,000 in damage.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of North Atkinson Avenue on March 3 at 3:05 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed $150 worth of damage to a fence.

Larcenies

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of South Main Street on March 1 at 10:50 a.m. in reference to a shoplifting incident. An investigation revealed a tire was stolen from MTA Tire.

Police were dispatched to the zero block of Jerry Smith Circle on March 4 at 8:23 a.m. in reference to a larceny. An investigation revealed a 9 mm handgun valued at $450 and luggage valued at $30 was stolen.

Vehicle burglaries

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of Belaire Drive on March 1 at 5:52 p.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed $840 worth of tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of South Wyoming Avenue on March 2 at 5:30 p.m. in reference to an aggravated vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed a firearm valued at $650 was stolen from a Ford F250 pickup truck.

Police were dispatched to the zero block of Sunset Place on March 3 at 10:50 a.m. in reference to an aggravated vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed a firearm valued at $900 was stolen from a Chevy pickup truck.

Vehicle theft

Police were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Main Street on March 3 at 5:26 p.m. in reference to a stolen vehicle. An investigation revealed a Chevy S10 pickup valued at $3,500 was stolen from D and D Motors.

