Awards given for modeling character
The Chaves County Character Counts program held an awards banquet Tuesday at the Roswell Convention & Civic Center for Teachers of Character for all schools in the county. An estimated 500 people attended the banquet and around 300 teachers were nominated by their students for the [auth] honor. Both hospitals in Roswell, Eastern New Mexico Medical Center and Lovelace Regional Hospital, catered the event. Character Counts is based on the Six Pillars of Character, which are a framework for teaching good character. They are trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship. The Chaves County program began in 1994. From the 300 nominees, 12 Teachers of Character were selected. From left, Kathy Fairbanks, Military Heights Elementary; Bernadette Aragon, Monterrey Elementary; Allen Perry, Washington Avenue Elementary; Andrea Batista, overall Teacher of Character, University High School; Sylvia Reyes, Dexter Elementary; and Jaime Wagner. Not pictured are Toni Wooton, Berrendo Elementary; Larry Vanden Bout; Dexter Middle; Frankie Amaro, Mesa Middle School; Crystal Eldridge, Nancy Lopez Elementary; Karen Fuss, Sierra Middle School; and Diane Boyce, Valley View Elementary. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)
Related Posts
« City helps keep its pets safe, healthy City councilor seeks to limit ‘overreach’ by Mayor Kintigh »