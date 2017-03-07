Username: 1

CARLSBAD — An Artesia man accused of causing a crash that sent a family of six to the hospital while they were traveling from Roswell to Artesia last summer will face a jury trial in the Fifth Judicial District Court in Carlsbad on April 3.

New Mexico State Police arrested Blake Bollema, 31 at the time, on charges of aggravated DWI, second offense, three counts of great bodily harm by a vehicle (under the influence of alcohol or drugs), fleeing the scene of an accident and failure to render aid and a stop sign traffic violation.

A mother and her five children sustained injuries that required hospital treatment after police say Bollema [auth] failed to stop at an intersection and hit the family’s SUV head on. The mother and two children were critically injured and sent to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas. The three other children were treated in Artesia.

All six have been released from the hospital and authorities said they are at home doing well.

Around 11 p.m. on July 1, state police officers responded to a crash with injuries on U.S. 285 and 13th Street in Artesia. Once on the scene, officers learned that one of the drivers, Bollema, had fled from the scene on foot. Bollema later told police that he fled the scene and called a family friend, who brought him back to the crash scene.

While talking to Bollema after he returned to the scene, officers smelled alcohol on his breath and observed signs of impairment.

Officers attempted to conduct sobriety tests on Bollema but he refused all tests. Bollema was arrested and subsequently refused to submit to a breath or blood test to determine the alcohol content in his body, according to the report.

Online court records show that Bollema’s first aggravated DWI was tried in the Fifth Judicial District Court in Roswell in 2007, but the case was dismissed by the prosecutor. The online records also show that in 2008 Bollema pleaded guilty/no contest in the same court to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Dianna Luce, district attorney for the Fifth Judicial District, which includes Chaves, Lea and Eddy counties, said that repeat DWI offenders are a serious concern in our state.

“As the district attorney, I am contacted by citizens who are concerned that the first, second and third convictions are only misdemeanors without significant jail time,” she said. “It is unfortunate that tragedies have to occur from impaired driving before tougher penalties are enacted.”

Bollema’s trial is scheduled at 9 a.m. before Judge Lisa B. Riley, according to online court records. Ariane Navarrette is prosecuting the case and Gary C. Mitchell is representing Bollema.

