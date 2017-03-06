The forgotten art of spinning
Sue Maness is showing the art of spinning at last weekend’s Artfaire at the Roswell Convention and Civic [auth] Center. Maness lives in a remote location in the Capitan Mountains. The Artfaire is the first time in a couple of years to show her art to the public. “There are more and more people interested learning it, including my granddaughters,” she said. (Christina Stock Photo)
