The Sunrise Optimist Club is holding an informational meeting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., at the Roswell Chamber of Commerce building. The Sunrise Optimist Club is one of the busiest clubs in Roswell. Their projects are geared directly for the [auth] youth and fundraising project funds are given to several of the youth organizations here in Roswell. The club donates over $10,000 back to the community each year.

Some of the projects that the club sponsors are: Sunrise Optimist Poe Corn Basketball Tournament, the Summer League Baseball Tournament, the Fishing Derby, Oratorical Contest, Essay Contest and the Vern Stahl Memorial Scholarships to graduating seniors. Other events the club sponsors are the Fill-a-Basket Grocery Run, Pancake Breakfast and Krispy Kreme donut run, among others. Donations are given to, but not limited to, Assurance Home, Boys and Girls Club, Buddy Walk, KAPS Program, Zoo Animal adoption program, Special Olympics, Charlie’s Angels, both Goddard and Roswell high schools’ basketball and baseball booster clubs and more.

Those interested in attending the informational meeting on Thursday, or to find out more about the Sunrise Optimist Club and how to be a member, can contact membership chairman Roger K. Burnett at 575-420-9420.

