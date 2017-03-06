Username: 1

The Sunrise Optimist Vern Stahl Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 will be awarded to a graduating senior from each of the following high schools: Roswell High, Goddard High, and Early College/University High Schools.

A $500 scholarship will be awarded to each school for [auth] second place as well. The Sunrise Optimist has increased the total amount of the scholarships to $4,500.

Applicants will be judged on scholarship, community involvement, school participation, work experience and need.

Applications will be available for the scholarships at the schools’ guidance councilors’ offices starting beginning now, or contact scholarship chairman, Roger K. Burnett, at 420-9420.

The Sunrise Optimist Vern Stahl Memorial Scholarships have been awarded for the past 16 years. In that time, the club has awarded over $30,000 in scholarships.

The deadline for entries is 3 p.m., April 21. Applications must be back in the councilors’ offices by that time, no exceptions. The applications will be judged shortly after that and the winners will be announced at the awards assemblies at the respective schools in May.

