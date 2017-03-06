Username: 1

Kimberly Warren, left, and Shelley Olson of RPC CPAs and Consulting LLP say that people have many options for reducing their risk of tax-related identity theft, a multibillion-dollar problem in the United States. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Theft of information and fraud related to personal income tax returns are multibillion-dollar problems in the United States, said two local accountants who have some tips on how to prevent problems.

“Identity theft has been such a huge issue recently, and it will only become more of an issue as time goes on,” said Kimberly Warren, partner-in-charge of the Roswell office of RPC CPAs and Consultants LLP, which serves clients in nine locations in New Mexico and Texas.

Typically identity theft and fraud related to tax returns involves people stealing personal information in a variety of ways and then using that information to file bogus tax returns seeking large refunds. Alternatively, scammers steal personal information from tax returns or W-2 forms for other purposes, including applying for credit or obtaining jobs.

Warren and her associate, Shelley Olson, senior manager of the Roswell firm’s small business line, presented some data about the size of the U.S. problem at a Feb. 25 presentation during the Baby Boomer Expo.

According to their information, the Identity Theft Clearinghouse has received more than 7,600 claims since fiscal year 2012 involving 1.47 million tax returns and $6.8 billion in refunds.

In addition, the Internal Revenue Service [auth] website has indicated that the agency initiated 776 identity-theft related crimes in fiscal year 2015. That year, it recommended 774 prosecutions, and 790 people were sentenced for tax-related identity theft charges for an average term of 38 months.

One of the first measures the IRS will do if the agency or a taxpayer becomes aware of an identity theft is to issue a personal identification number, with a new number provided annually only by mail, that the taxpayer must use when filing returns.

“We have a lot of clients with those,” said Warren, which means her company is seeing a number of problems regarding theft of personal information.

Taxpayers sometimes only learn about a problem because they aren’t receiving their expected refunds. Upon contacting the IRS, they learn that their return is being held as a duplicate and an investigation is ongoing. It can often take up to a year for the taxpayer to clear up the matter and receive his or her refund, according to information presented by Warren and Olson.

Preventing identity theft means understanding how information is stolen. Warren and Olson provided the following information regarding how theft occurs and measures to reduce risk.

• Stolen documents, stolen mail that was delivered to unlocked boxes or discarded personal documents such as credit card offers or bank statements. Reduce the risk of these by having personal mail delivered only to locked boxes and by thoroughly shredding any personal information before throwing it away or recycling it. Also, avoid keeping Social Security numbers or financial information on your person, in your vehicle or at your workplace.

• Computer malware or email scams. Keep you antivirus and security software updated, use complex passwords and do not use the links provided in emails to connect to your bank or IRS or to enter personal information into a form. If you need to go connect online to enter or look up personal information, enter the official web address of the business or agency yourself.

• Large-scale data breaches of government agencies or businesses. Avoid using your debit PIN for transactions or providing any unnecessary personal information to businesses or agencies.

• Scam telephone calls or home visits from people representing themselves as IRS or law enforcement officials asking for personal information and, possibly, credit card payments. Legitimate legal or government actions do not occur via telephone solicitations. People will be informed in writing about IRS actions or problems, so do not provide personal and financial information if you receive a call or visit demanding payment or threatening action.

“This really scares some of our older clients,” Olson said about the scam calls.

• Unscrupulous tax preparers doctoring returns or stealing information. In some instances, scam preparers have greatly inflated the amount of refunds when filing their client’s tax returns and then had most of the bogus refunds go to their own bank counts. Use only legitimate, reputable tax preparers.

The IRS is also taking steps to make identity theft and fraud less likely, Warren and Olson said. In addition to issuing PINs for tax returns, it has changed procedures regarding W-2s and 1099-MISC forms so that it can more easily determine when fraud is occurring.

“We used to provide W-2s to the employees by Jan. 31, but were not required to provide them to the IRS by March or April if providing them by paper,” said Warren, explaining that meant that fraudsters could steal the information and file returns seeking refunds before the IRS ever saw the income forms. “We now have to file them by Jan. 31. … We will see this year if that had an effect on tax fraud.”

If people have had their information stolen, they should file reports with the local police, both state and federal tax authorities, the three major credit agencies, their financial institutions and credit card companies, the Federal Trade Commission and, if applicable, the Internet Crime Complaint Center.

In some cases, the theft or misuse of information occurs at the work site by payroll workers. While that can be difficult to prevent, experts recommend reporting suspected problems as soon as possible.

