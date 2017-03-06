Username: 1

Roswell police h[auth] ave issued a “most wanted” notice regarding a young man accused of possessing inappropriate photos of minors.

Ethan Anthony Wells, 22, also known as Ethan Austin Wells, is alleged to be wanted in connection with a sexual exploitation of children charge, according to a news release issued Monday by Roswell police spokesperson Todd Wildermuth.

Wells is described as 5 foot, 8 inches, 165 pounds, with light brown hair and hazel eyes. He is said to have a tattoo on his upper left arm.

According to the release from Wildermuth, police discovered “a large amount of child pornography” on Wells’ cellphone during an investigation of an armed robbery.

A criminal court case filed Jan. 9 in Chaves County Magistrate Court indicates that Wells was charged with a fourth-degree felony for alleged sexual exploitation of children under the age of 18, possession of visual media. That charge is related to a Nov. 5, 2015, incident or arrest, according to the online court docket.

Contact information for Wells could not be obtained by press time.

