LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police in Las Cruces have arrested a Dona Ana County man suspected of a road-rage incident last week.

They say 23-year-old Jonathan Manzanarez is jailed on a cash bond of [auth] $25,000 on suspicion of one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. Friday after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot.

No injuries were reported, but officers saw a shattered back window to a car that was occupied by three people.

Police say a man was driving his brother and his brother’s girlfriend to the restaurant when a pickup truck aggressively followed them to the parking lot and its driver shot at least one round at their vehicle.

