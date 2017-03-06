Username: 1

Our beloved mother and friend Linda Irene Trotti, who was 67, passed away suddenly on March 1, 2017. She is survived by her loving children [auth] Holly Petras, Travis Trotti, and Ronald Trotti III, her son-in-law Jim Petras and daughter-in-laws Amanda Morgan and Sara Trotti, grandchildren Cody Petras and lil’ Ron Trotti. She had just retired last year from Roswell High School after working there for many years. Her service will be held March 10, 2017, at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church located at 200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Roswell NM 88201.

