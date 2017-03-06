Username: 1

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment to create an independent ethics commission in New Mexico picked up endorsements from top legislative leaders on Monday as it moves toward the House floor for a vote.

Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf promised to expedite a House vote to ensure time for Senate consideration before the Legislature adjourns March 18, as the House Judiciary Committee unanimously endorsed the plan. Approval [auth] by a majority of all lawmakers would put the measure on the statewide ballot in 2018.

One of eight states without an independent ethics commission, New Mexico has been shaken since 2015 by a string of corruption scandals that led to resignations by the New Mexico secretary of state, a longstanding state senator and a former Cabinet secretary who has not been charged.

Proponents of an ethics commission say trust has deteriorated in the current oversight of campaign and ethics regulations by partisan elected officials at the Attorney General’s Office and the Secretary of State’s Office, while lawmakers vet initial ethics complaints against colleagues.

The current reform proposals from Rep. Jim Dines, R-Albuquerque, would create a seven-member commission appointed by legislative leaders and the governor with the power to investigate public complaints, subpoena records and apply civil sanctions. Criminal cases still would be handled by the attorney general or district attorneys.

The commission would oversee standards of conduct for state officers, employees, lobbyist and contractors, along with campaign finance restrictions and reporting requirements for political candidates — among other regulations.

At Monday’s hearing, Dines clung to public transparency provisions that would make ethics complaints public once the accused individual has had a chance to respond, as lawmakers amended and stripped away various elements that will be outlined in companion statutes later.

A similar initiative from Dines last year fizzled amid concerns by lawmakers that it would create a forum for false accusations.

Sanctions by the new commission would require a five-vote supermajority under a standard of “clear and convincing evidence,” he noted.

A House panel adopted several changes from lawmakers including Republican House minority leader Nate Gentry of Albuquerque. One would reserve two commission posts as consensus appointments from Democratic and Republican leaders of the House and Senate.

A single political party can only occupy three commission seats out of seven, but Gentry feared the body might otherwise be stacked by “rinos” and “dinos” — slang for Republicans and Democrats “in name only.”

“We tried to remove any appearance of this being a political football,” Gentry said.

Heather Ferguson, legislative director of Common Cause New Mexico, said the revised constitutional amendment retains key provisions that should instill public trust in ethics decision.

About the Author: - Associated Press

