ARTESIA — State police say a 38-year-old Carlsbad man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday in Artesia when he hit the back end of an ambulance while fleeing police at a high rate of speed.

David Moore was transported to Artesia General Hospital, where he died from injuries he [auth] sustained at the scene, according to the New Mexico State Police crash report.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Moore was fleeing west on Main Street from an Artesia Police Department officer. As Moore approached the intersection of Main and 20th streets, he collided with the rear portion of an ambulance that was responding to a call for service.

State police responded to the crash around 4:45 p.m.

Earlier on Saturday before the pursuit by Artesia police, Moore was spotted by an Eddy County Sheriff’s deputy south of Artesia traveling in excess of 100 mph on U.S. 285. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but Moore fled, police said.

The crash report did not state how seriously the ambulance was damaged or whether the crash prevented the ambulance from responding to its call.

This vehicle crash is still under investigation.

About the Author: thowsare Timothy P. Howsare joined the Daily Record in April 2014. A graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Howsare has worked at newspapers in Arizona, Texas, Florida and South Carolina, winning awards for investigative reporting, spot news, news writing, feature writing, column writing, community service, page design and website content. To view his Linkedin profile, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/timothy-howsare-91993215/

