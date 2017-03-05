Baby Boomer Expo winners
Above: Mike Rowland was the winner of the 2017 Kawasaki BRUTE ATV. Miguel Casillas (not pictured) took home a 22 Woodstock Rifle [auth] donated by Zia Trading & Guns, and Eric Gomez (not pictured) won a $100 gift certificate.
Above: The New Mexico Health Department won first place for its booth theme, “Staying Alive.”
Below: BeeHive Homes won second place for its “Willie Wonka” themed booth, while Kymera, not pictured, won third place for its “Star Wars” themed booth. (Kelly Beronnes Photos).
