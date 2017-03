Username: 1

Tuesday, March 7

Chaves County Planning & Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. [auth] Mary’s Place

Wednesday, March 8

Chaves County Board of Registration meeting, 8 a.m., Chaves County Clerk Office, 1 St. Mary’s Place (to purge voter rolls)

Thursday, March 9

Roswell City Council meeting, 6 p.m., Bassett Auditorium, Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St.

