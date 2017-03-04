Username: 1

Dexter sophomore guard Jarren Amaro defends Eunice’s Brandon Buttery during [auth] the first half of the Demons’ 51-41 first-round playoff loss to the Cardinals in Eunice Saturday. Amaro finished with six points. (Beau Bearden Photo/Hobbs News-Sun)

Hitting the road for the first round of the state basketball playoffs is never the position you want to be in, but three small schools in Chaves County had that unenviable task Saturday as Dexter, Gateway Christian and Hagerman all fell to their higher-seeded hosts.

No. 9 Dexter traveled to play in Eunice for the third-overall and second-consecutive time this season. The Demons seemed to be on the path to solving the Cardinals on their home court after only falling by four points last weekend, but late shooting woes doomed Dexter in a 51-41 loss.

“The boys really played fantastic, but foul trouble got us in the end and our shooting went cold in the fourth quarter,” said Dexter head coach Ron Grant. “We were right there throughout the game, but only scored five points in the final quarter.”

Sophomore point guard Jonah Chavez led the Demons with seven points. Senior post Dayton Harris, sophomore guard Joseph Cobos and sophomore guard Jarren Amaro each finished with six points.

Grant said his squad made the Cardinals take tough shots, but the District 4-3A champs knocked most of them down.

“We made them earn most of the points and they were also pretty good form the free-throw line,” he said. “That kind of killed us.”

Eunice used length with three seniors measuring in at 6-foot-3 or taller to change shots and keep the Demons off balance in the scoring lanes.

“I thought we were doing what we needed to do and I just can’t explain the fourth quarter,” Grant said. “We had foul trouble and Jonah fouled out near the end. It was just one of those things. We had to come over here. I believe in my heart we’d be advancing if this game had been in our gym. It’s just a case of digging too deep a hole for ourselves to start the district schedule.”

“But I’m proud of these boys,” he said.

In the 2A ranks, No. 13 Hagerman was defeated by No. 4 Fort Sumner/House 54-42.

No. 15 Gateway was knocked off by the No. 2 Lordsburg Mavericks, playing their first season in the class after dropping down from 3A, by a final of 57-39.

