The Roswell Literacy Council teaches to the student’s needs. Jose Gomez [auth] is learning English as a second language, thanks in part to Andrae England, director of the council. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

In the home of the free there are a surprising number of people who are chained and unable to do what they want to do. The chain that binds 32 million adults and 19 percent of high school graduates is illiteracy.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, 14 percent of American adults cannot read at all, and 21 percent of American adults cannot read above a fifth-grade level.

What do you do when you can’t read a job application? What do you do when you can’t read a rental agreement or a newspaper? Frankly, you are living at the mercy of others and stuck doing low-wage work no matter how intelligent you are.

The Roswell Literacy Council was started in 1974 to give local people the freedom to make informed choices and to make better lives for themselves. Andrae England is the current director of the council.

“I started working with them as a tutor in 2000,” England said. “We never know who’s going to show up, when, or what their needs will be. We have tutors and students coming from all four quadrants of the city.”

There is no single solution for every person. The tutors teach to the student’s need and in the manner in which the student can best learn.

“They come in the door and in an interview and sometimes into a tutoring session they identify what they need to do and more importantly why,” England said. “Everything is related to what the student tells us that they need. We have these amazing tutors who sit down and help them figure out how to design a plan with materials, action and conversation, to meet the needs that were identified.”

While statistics can be useful for funding and for studies, England stresses that this work is about people, about real lives and how those lives can change for the better. Each story is unique, and England is asking for help for one of her students now.

“There’s a student in our midst right now who is from another country,” England said. “She’s very able. She’s learning English as fast as she can. She has 90 days to learn enough English to get her driver’s license, and that’s not going to happen. But she has several languages, one of which is Russian. If anybody speaks Russian and would be able to help her with translation, she could get her license.”

There is a certain courage required to admit to illiteracy, so it’s no surprise that the students’ stories are frequently about overcoming hardships.

“I had a student who had been getting help learning English,” England said. “She came back and got her GED. Later she had been in a nursing-assistant program, and at some point between the GED and studying to be a nursing assistant she had a stroke. This was a young woman.

“She came to us and said, ‘I need to be able to pronounce these medical terms clearly enough so everybody can understand what I’m saying.’ I asked her what she wanted me to do, and she had her recorder and her textbook and she said, ‘I need you to read these words so I can practice them at home.’ Pronunciation was key and she also had a language barrier.”

One of the long-term tutors with the council is former president of the Roswell United Way, Jane Anglin, who along with Cecilia Contreras has been working with literacy efforts in Roswell since the early 1980s.

“My interest in literacy started in the ’80s,” Contreras said. “I saw how important it is for someone trying to accomplish anything in life. Basically, reading the newspaper can be hard for some. They can’t pronounce the words or comprehend them. I felt there was really a need in Roswell for adult literacy. The need hasn’t stopped. It’s still here.”

At that time, the Chaves County United Literacy Action Coalition was active.

“I began with CCULAC,” Contreras said. “We were working with Betty Long, the former library director, and Judy Armstrong from ENMU-Roswell. We tried to help agencies by providing basic learning materials as people needed them.”

Even though the coalition no longer exists, Contreras and Anglin are still active with the council.

“We’re here to help in any way we can,” Contreras said. “That’s why we have to have trained tutors. We have a training program for tutors.”

Anglin is still in touch with one young man she helped a few years ago.

“There was one young man I tutored when I first came back to Roswell,” Anglin said. “He had a brain injury. We worked together for some time and he felt like he was ready, that he had done what he had to do. He is so proud, he comes to my church now. He said, ‘I can now read the Bible.’”

When England heard Anglin tell that story she was excited to tell how it started, and to learn how he has turned out.

“The captain of The Salvation Army had invited me to speak at the church when 9/11 (the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks) was on a Sunday a few years ago,” England said. “I spoke on how literacy can be one of our freedoms. The young man Jane told you about came up to me and said, ‘tell me about what you do,’ and then he said, ‘I’ll be there tomorrow.’ And he was.”

Anglin now helps a group of people that are known for working hard to improve their lives.

“Right now I’m working with New Mexico Youth ChalleNGe,” Anglin said. “We’re there to try to keep them excited and on track.”

The Roswell Literacy Council is a United Way agency and they have an annual fundraiser, too. On March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. they will hold their third annual benefit Car, Truck and Bike Show at the Leisure Inn, 2700 W. Second St. Registration at the show is $20, preregistration is $15 at roswell-literacy.org/carshow. People who don’t want to enter the contest, but want to show off their ride are welcome to bring them as well.

The Roswell Literacy Council is located at 609 W. 10th St. and their phone number is 575-625-1369. They’re also on Facebook.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

