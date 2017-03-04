MENU
GHSBBAlumni1

Rocket varsity tops grads in annual GHS Baseball Almuni Game

March 4, 2017 • Local Sports

Above: Goddard sophomore infielder Ty Villareal dives to keep a hard hit ball from reaching the outfield during the GHS Baseball Alumni Game [auth] on Saturday. The current Goddard varsity squad defeated the alumni 18-12 in 11 innings. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Goddard head coach Alan Edmonson tosses a pitch for the Alumni team Saturday. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

GHSBBAlumni2

GHSBBAlumni3

Goddard graduate Chris Nunez hits an opposite field home run for the Alumni squad Saturday morning during the annual GHS Baseball Alumni Game at the Launch Pad. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Related Posts

About the Author:

Doug Walp Sports Editor

Leave a Reply

« »