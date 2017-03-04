Username: 1

Randolph Monroe went home to be with our Lord on January 8, 2017, after a short battle with cancer. He was born on August 11, 1950 in Washington, DC.

During his seven years in the United States Army, Randy served a tour in Vietnam, and was stationed in Germany and Hawaii for a short time. Randy was honorably discharged from military [auth] service at Ft. Knox, Kentucky.

Randy is predeceased by his mother, Rosa L. Parhams, his father, Charlie Thomas Monroe, his grandmother, Hattie B. Moss, his grandfather, Fred Moss, Sr., his nephew, Kyle W. Allen and his twin brother, Ricardo Monroe, who went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2016.

Remembering him with love are Bonnie Monroe, his ex-wife, his daughters, Tammy Jones and Kimberly Jones, his sons, Randy, Jr., and Deon Monroe, his sister, Janet D. Allen, his brother, Curtis J. Parhams-McCabe, a host of grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He also leaves his four-legged companion, Shadow.

Randy’s family thanks Mike, Kenny and Don for all of your help and the love you showed our brother during his illness. You will be blessed. The family also thanks Gentiva Hospice for making our brother comfortable, showing him compassion and for being there when you were needed most.

We also thank Pastor Abukusumo, for helping Randy receive our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We no longer have to worry about where he will spend eternity.

