Whether he’s writing a book, teaching a class or performing surgery, Dr. Eldo Frezza brings a passion to do it right along with a strong desire to serve others. Dr. Frezza was recently hired by Lovelace and works at the hospital’s clinic at 311 W. Country Club Road. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Renaissance Man: Noun — a person with many talents or areas of knowledge.

When a man speaks three languages, is a board-certified laparoscopic surgeon, has an MBA, has written books on surgery, medical business and healthy eating, and he started off his work life as a journalist, it’s easy to consider him a Renaissance man.

The man in question has done all of the above and more. Lovelace Regional Hospital just brought him to Roswell, and his name is Eldo Frezza.

“I moved here six weeks ago from South Texas on the border,” Frezza said. “It was a good experience. Originally I’m Italian. I’m lucky enough to speak, besides Italian, English and Spanish, so I could adapt easily.”

Frezza’s linguistic versatility makes it easier for him to comfort many patients and help them be more confident in working with him.

“Some people don’t even speak English well so they communicated with me in the language of their preference,” Frezza said. “Here, sometimes I have people who prefer to speak in Spanish, some in English. Whichever they prefer is fine as long as they communicate with me.”

Born and raised in Italy, Frezza has been in the United States for much of his adult life.

“I moved to the [auth] U.S. in the ’90s,” Frezza said.

He is an American citizen and did his medical training in the U.S.

While he has a variety of passions, they all center around a singular focus — to serve. His writing career illustrates that as well as anything could.

“I’ve written books on different subjects,” Frezza said. “One is on the Italian diet called ‘Slim the Italian Way.’ One is on business. When I came to the United States I got my MBA from Texas Tech. I wrote a book on ethics for medicine. Because I’m a surgeon with laparoscopic training, I wrote a book on laparoscopic surgery. I like to write articles on business and ethics. I was a professor of ethics at Texas A&M before coming here.”

Even his move to Roswell was based on the fact that he can serve best from here.

“I like small cities,” Frezza said. “I wanted to live where I could be a surgeon, use my MBA, and do a variety of things.”

That variety includes teaching.

“Because I like to teach, I got a position with ENMU-R,” Frezza said. “I teach with the New Mexico Youth ChalleNGe. Those are children who are getting lost. I took it purposely to show them that I didn’t speak English when I came here, now I’m a doctor. I speak three languages, if I can do it, so can they. I think what they lack is a role model.”

His work with the New Mexico Youth ChalleNGe makes his passion to serve shine brightly.

“We always talk about community service,” Frezza said, “but we don’t often do anything about it, so I thought this would be something good to leave behind.”

Frezza talked about his motivation: “How can you motivate them? How can you fire them up? How can you show them there is another way in life besides what they’ve been doing up until now? How can you show them that actually they can do it? Because maybe in the circle where they were growing up they didn’t have anybody to show them they can make it in society while staying within the laws of society.”

His appreciation for their opportunities helps him to serve them better.

“What they don’t understand is they have the greatest gift,” Frezza said. “They were born in this country. People who come from outside the country see the advantage and benefits you have here. That’s how I see myself in that program.”

In the end, it all comes back to compassion.

“They need a reason to care and to believe in themselves,” Frezza said. “They’re still young and they can still build role models in their lives.”

With all the teaching and writing, Frezza’s main work is as a laparoscopic surgeon. His passion in this work is equal to his passion for all of his other works.

“I always liked working in health care,” Frezza said. “I’ve always been interested in how the body functions. My job as a surgeon is because I like to fix stuff. I like to see results and to me these are the best things I can get.”

He’s adamant about the teamwork necessary between himself and his patient to heal them.

“As a surgeon I don’t have a magic wand,” Frezza said. “They need to understand that I need them to be successful. Without the patient helping me as part of a team working together I cannot help them.

“My job is a part of the job, but without them helping me and setting themselves up that the surgery can be successful, the surgery could fail. They have to be able to take care of themselves, they need to understand what they can expect when they go home.”

Without good teamwork and solid communication a lot can go wrong.

“Some patients think that I’m supposed to do the surgery and the next day they’re walking around,” Frezza said. “They need to understand what I can do for them, and what I cannot do for them.”

Too often, he will have patients deny the obvious.

“When it comes to your health, denial is no help,” Frezza said. “I have seen young people in their teens or 20s with gallstones. I know what they’ve been eating. They deny it at first, but in the end they admit it.”

Frezza also made a point of addressing the importance of staying on top of one’s health.

“The best time for surgery is when you don’t need it,” Frezza said. “Don’t come to me when you have pain from stones in your bladder. There will be more bleeding, more pain, and it will take much longer to heal. Come to me when the stones are new and you will be up and walking again much sooner after surgery.”

The importance of a strong rapport with your doctor cannot be overstated.

“Trust your physician,” Frezza said. “If you like him, trust him, ask questions… but accept the answer.”

