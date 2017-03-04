Music men invade Roswell
From left, Daniel Kidd, Tony Souza, Michael Kolker and Sean Lee perform as a barbershop quartet at First Friday in downtown Roswell. The event, sponsored [auth] by MainStreet Roswell, is held on the first Friday of every month and features live music and a variety of free activities and business promotions. The four gentlemen will be singing in Way, Way Off Broadway’s production of “The Music Man” during the weekends of March 17-19 and March 24-26. For information about the shows, visit waywayoffbroadway.com or visit the group’s Facebook page. (Curtis Michaels Photo)
Related Posts
« Roswell Literacy Council helps liberate people Murder charges dropped in 2013 case; District Attorney’s office intends to refile against 20-year-old subject »