Juarez

All charges have been dropped against one of four young people named in connection with a 2013 incident that led to the murder of an elderly Roswell man.

While a defense attorney is calling the case “unfair” and “ridiculous,” the District Attorney’s Office has said it intends to refile charges.

“They can refile if they want, but this case has had all sorts of due process issues,” said public defender Kirk Chavez, whose client was charged more than three years after the incident occurred and much of the initial evidence was collected.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Emily Fry filed a motion Thursday afternoon with the Fifth Judicial District Court in Roswell to dismiss without prejudice five felony counts and one misdemeanor count against Adrian Roy Juarez, 20, of Roswell.

He had been charged in connection with the Dec. 2, 2013, murder and armed robbery of Jerry Parks of Eisenhower Road.

The charges against him had included first-degree felony murder; aggravated burglary, a second-degree felony; armed robbery, a second-degree felony; conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, a third-degree felony; conspiracy to commit armed robbery, a third-degree felony; and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under age 19, a misdemeanor.

While Chavez said he did not know the reason for the dismissal, it does follow shortly on the heels of a motion to drop all charges made by the public defender. In that motion, Chavez alleged that an unlawful warrant had been issued in the case.

Fry said that she could not discuss why the charges were dropped, but added, “We do intend to refile.”

Juarez was the oldest of four, who at the time of the incident ranged in age from 15 to 17, charged with various crimes in connection with the robbery and murder of Parks.

Chaves County sheriff deputies and prosecutors alleged in court documents that the teens had conspired in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, 2013, to break into Park’s house while armed with at least one gun.

They intended to steal TVs, the court documents stated, and chose Parks’ house because they knew he had television sets. The documents allege that the youths did indeed steal televisions as well as jewelry, medications, a flare gun and other items.

The documents also state that, in the course of the robbery, one or more of the suspects shot the elderly resident, whose body was discovered by his caretaker later that morning. Parks had been shot multiple times, according to information released by the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office.

The court documents also said that items from Parks’ home, including prescription bottles with his name on them, were found in a vehicle that two witnesses said they had seen at the home on the morning of the crime and that was linked to one of the four teens.

Juarez was charged with the murder, in part based on the accounts of two others alleged to be involved in the incident, Juan Carlos Alonso Jr., 19, of Roswell, and Joseph Pena, 20, of Dexter.

Pena, charged in July 2015, pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to three felonies — aggravated burglary, armed robbery, recovering stolen property worth more than $500 but less than $2,000 — as well as a misdemeanor count of unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person younger than 19.

The original criminal complaint for Alonso listed charges related to the home robbery. But, on Feb. 24, court documents were updated to include a felony murder charge.

Fry described the change as a clerical correction. She said that the arrest warrant for Alonso had included the murder charge, but that the murder charge had been omitted inadvertently from the original criminal complaint.

Alonso’s lawyer, George Harrison, did not return a phone call by press time.

Alisha Talamantes, 18, of Roswell, was also charged this February. Said to be Juarez’s girlfriend at the time of the incident, she was arraigned Feb. 27 on three felony counts related only to the robbery. A hearing has been scheduled in her case on Tuesday.

Chavez said the entire case against his client was mishandled.

He said judges have been signing warrants and making decisions without awareness that they were relying on evidence from witnesses who Chavez alleges were high on illegal drugs at the time of the incident. Chavez also said that the evidence provided against his client is “scant,” and he has alleged in court motions that Juarez was wrongfully denied his right to counsel while being interviewed during his detention.

He said if the charges are refiled, prosecutors will have to deal with the same due process issues as he has raised before.

“They knew where to find my client,” he said. “He was sitting in their jail. They could have brought the charges in 2014, 2015, 2016. Do you know what kind of problems with evidence it causes to wait this long? … Cold cases do occur when people are on the run, on the lam, but this isn’t a cold case. What are you supposed to do after (several) years? It isn’t right.”

Fry chose not to respond specifically to Chavez’s statements, saying only, “He is entitled to his views.”

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

