Wouldn’t it be great if they sold these big hydraulic claws at The Home Depot? Martin Gamez of the city’s sanitation department has the magic touch at the controls as he loads pieces of scrap wood into the back of his truck Saturday across from Cielo Grande Recreation Area. The city of [auth] Roswell is hosting March Out Trash every Saturday throughout the month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can drop off electronics, household goods and appliances for free at these locations:

• March 11: Lions Hondo Little League, South Sunset Avenue (just south of West Gayle Street)

• March 18: Wool Bowl, 1800 N. Grand Ave.

• March 25: Elks Pool, Southeast Main Street (south of East Poe Street)

In addition, household hazardous waste — paint, fuel, batteries, household chemicals, oils — can be disposed of at the municipal landfill for free each Saturday in March during the event time (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Household hazardous waste must be taken to the landfill.

The project is open to city residents who are required to bring with them proof of identification and a city utility bill with a city address matching their identification. A citizen is allowed to bring up to the equivalent of one pickup truck load of items each Saturday.

