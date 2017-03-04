Username: 1

Our beloved husband, dad, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, Tio, cousin or friend, Henry M. Herrera, passed away peacefully in his sleep, March 3, 2017, in Roswell, New Mexico. Bo Henry was born July 15, 1941, to Antonio and Frances “Makika” Herrera. He married his beautiful Rose on February 27, 1960, here in Roswell. A viewing will be on Monday, March 6, 2017, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a Rosary at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home Chapel Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 75 years on Tuesday, March 7, 2017, at 2 p.m., at St. John’s Catholic Church, followed by burial at South Park Cementary. A tribute of Henry’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Together they raised two sons, five daughters, 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren: Delicia Herrera [auth] (Robert), her children; Lisa, Vato and Joe Ray, grandchildren; Carlos, Jacob, Alyssa, Azariah, Lexi, Joseph, great-grandchildren; Cinco and Carly, Henry, Sonny Herrera, Arthur, Hachie Herrera, his children; Stephanie, Gabriel, grandchildren; Dominic, Devannie, David, Izik, Gabby, Joey, Yvette Martinez (Le Roy), her children Phillip, Timothy, Le Roy; her grandchildren; Zayleen, La Nay, Hailey, Juliarose, Seth, Isaiah, Nathan, Jaden, Amiah, Aliyah, Trey, Michelle Herrera (David), her children; Daniel and Chasity, her grandchildren; Kianna, Nevaeh, Baby Daniel, Ahnesia and Jolissa, Martha Luna (Artie), sons; Sonny and Jeremy, grandson Andrew and last but not least, Theresa Herrera and Amber, all of Roswell. Other survivors include: another son, Tommy Contreas and his daughter, Mackenize, brothers and sisters in laws; Paul and Tonya Herrera, Robert and Yolanda Herrera, Monroy and Eva Herrera, sister and brother in law; Priscella and Nieves Mendoza, sister and brother in laws; Joe and Renee Sanchez, Loyd and Mary Sanchez, Elmo and Ginny Sanchez, Elizabeth and Alberto Molina, Terry and Ben Martinez, Grace and Fernando Sanchez, Priscella and Pilar Melendez, Velma and Raul Luevano, Bernice and Jessie Grijalva.

He was preceded in death by both parents, son, Henry Sonny Herrera, grandsons; Rudy Vato Lucero, Daniel Herrera granddaughter, Chasity Pena, brothers; Julio, Willie and Albert Herrera, sisters; Isabel Salazar and Lilly Aguilar, and two very special primos, Ben Herrera and Romelio Sanchez.

Our Bo Henry was a very loved and respected man by all who knew him. He has always been a hardworking person learning anything and everything he ever came across. There was nothing he would not try to fix, to make something out of nothing. He always gave his all in everything he set out to do. Henry was a strong man that had a heart of gold, always willing to help others. There was no stopping him. He didn’t have much of an education but that never held him back from learning everything he could. He was always willing to share his knowledge with others to help them get through life. Our Bo was a jokester always telling a joke or two, sometimes even making up his own. Our family was very blessed to have so much time with him. Our time and memories will always, forever be our hearts. Although we will never be the same without him, his legacy will live on. The love and care he gave our mother these last two years was unbelievable and for that we thank him from the bottom of our hearts. He did love his Beautiful Momma Rose.

This tribute was written in honor of Bo Henry by his family.

