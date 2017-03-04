Username: 1

Hahn

Beth Hahn, a former Hobbs News-Sun reporter who is now an officer at the Artesia Police Department, has been cleared of any wrongdoing in an officer-involved shooting in Artesia last summer.

Fifth Judicial District District Attorney Dianna Luce on Friday released a letter clearing Hahn and another Artesia officer, Antonio Baca, who were involved in a July 26 incident [auth] that resulted in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Juan Reynaldo Duran of Artesia. Authorities said Duran had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the incident.

New Mexico State Police said Hahn shot and killed Duran after police responded to a call about shots fired at about 11 a.m. July 26 in the area of West Runyan Avenue and Sixth Street.

In the Jan. 4 letter from Luce to state police agent Edward Aranda that Luce released Friday, Luce said her office had reviewed the evidence, including a police dash cam video and witness cellphone video, and found no wrongdoing on the part of Hahn or Baca.

“Residents in the area of Runyan and 6th called 911 and reported a male walking in the street with a firearm and heard shots,” Luce wrote in the Jan. 4 letter. “The first officers to arrive were officer Beth Hahn and officer Antonio Baca. Officer Hahn prepared her rifle and took cover on the passenger side of her police unit. Officer Baca gave commands for the suspect to drop his weapon.”

Luce said Duran was visible on police video between a sport utility vehicle and a recreational vehicle trailer.

“The video depicts the following: Mr. Duran moving forward between the two vehicles and back out of view of the video,” Luce said. “Mr. Duran throws a firearm to the ground. Commands are given for Mr. Duran to throw the other firearm. Mr. Duran continues to move up and back between the vehicles, raising his arm parallel to the ground, and appears to be holding a handgun.”

Luce said Hahn shot Duran, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officer Hahn fires her rifle one time striking Mr. Duran,” Luce said. “The New Mexico State Police findings from the investigation of the scene were consistent with the witness cellphone video and dash cam videos.”

Luce said the autopsy of Duran revealed a single gunshot wound that resulted in his death. She said a toxicology report of Duran determined he had 0.09 mg/L of methamphetamine in his system.

“Based on a review of all of the evidence, we do not find any wrongdoing on the part of the officers involved in the incident,” said Luce, the district attorney for Chaves, Eddy and Lea counties. “The officers acted within the scope of their authority.”

Luce told the Daily Record Friday that the delay in releasing the Jan. 4 letter before Friday was a result of miscommunication between her office and the Artesia Police Department.

Hahn was a reporter at the Hobbs News-Sun between 2008 and the fall of 2013, primarily covering the cops and courts beat, while also writing about city news.

She has been employed as an officer at the Artesia Police Department for about three years.

Senior Writer Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« New doctor in town brings many talents with him An Artfaire for the fashion-conscious »